‘Generating Millions of Dollars’: World Cup Craze Takes Over America As White House Official Boasts Major Economic Payoff

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is exactly serving its intended purpose in the United States. The USMNT’s performances are creating a soccer revolution on the pitch. And off the pitch, the cultural impact on a million tourists and the economic windfall were obvious, thanks to well-executed processes that were months in the making, according to a White House official.

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt joined Fox News for a talk show on the countdown to America 250. The White House official couldn’t help but be excited about the World Cup’s overwhelmingly positive impact.

“It’s been amazing to really witness and to see just the interest from around the entire world,” she said on TV. “And to see people flock to our country for these games has been really special to enjoy the United States, our food, our culture, and also the impact that this is having on local economies across the country, generating millions of dollars in revenue.”

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In an official report, the 2026 World Cup is expected to draw as many as 10 million visitors to the 11 U.S. host cities, while the United States is hosting 78 of the tournament’s 104 matches. Early spending data also points to an economic bump, with Forbes reporting a 16.7% rise in non-local card spending during the group stage.

European fans contribute a majority of the visitors, and their first-time experiences in the USA became the favorite tale for many. From fans discovering local stores the size of an airport to fast-food stores running past midnight and the American food and music captivating global fans, social media has been flooded with wholesome content not just from cities but from rural centers as well.

“This has been months in the making,” Leavitt revealed that these results were part of a meticulous process. “The president has worked closely with Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president, and the Department of Homeland Security to secure all of these venues to ensure that fans and players are safe. So far so good. We have a big game, Team USA plays on Wednesday. So good luck to them.”

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The US upgraded its infrastructure at an unprecedented level, according to Reuters, and also spent over $100 million on renovating turfs, and even spent heavily on reinforcing its defenses.

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While the off-field successes have been scintillating, the USMNT will be raring to script more history on the field as they take on Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 on July 1.

The USA is interested in hosting the 2038 World Cup

After hosting the World Cup in 1994, the USA had to wait for 32 years to host another edition. But this time, the wait could be much shorter if Andrew Giuliani’s words are to be taken seriously.

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Giuliani, the executive director of the White House’s World Cup task force, revealed they would be eager to host the tournament again, which could be expanded to 64 teams.

“When you think that this World Cup may at some point expand out to 64 teams, I think the United States can handle it. Let me make sure we get through this World Cup on 19 July before we make our pitch for 2038 or other ones,” Giuliani told the BBC.

The hosts for the next two editions are locked in as Spain, Portugal and Morocco co-host the 2030 edition while Saudi Arabia hosts the 2034 edition. FIFA is believed to have further expansion plans to increase the number of teams to 64 from 48.

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Giuliani was echoing the sentiments shared by Leavitt, as he believed the USA was the best country to host the global event.

“There’s no better country that’s positioned to host a World Cup than the United States, and I think we’re seeing that on social media,” he stated. “I think we’re seeing that with all the fans that may be interacting with the US for the first time, or the first time in a long time, that the US truly is extremely welcoming, and that we have such an incredible infrastructure.”

From breaking attendance records to drawing record viewership, this has been one of the best World Cups in recent memory, and the success of the USMNT will only enhance its legacy.