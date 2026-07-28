“Give Him Time”: Alexi Lalas Goes Back on USMNT Coach Amid Deadline Debate

The USMNT started the World Cup with a bang, and that made fans believe that they would at least make it to the quarterfinals. But with how they crashed out, many fans were angry with Mauricio Pochettino. And soccer analyst Alexi Lalas made it clear that he didn’t want Pochettino anywhere near the USMNT again. But it looks like he has gone back on his word.

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When a fan asked why Pochettino is taking so long to sign a new deal with the USMNT, Lalas said, “No rush. If USSF truly think Pochettino is the right coach moving forward (and it seems like they do), then you give him time. Given his name and reputation, he was always going to have options, so that he is weighing them should come as no surprise.”

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The United States may have fallen short at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but U.S. Soccer has already made its next move. Despite the 4-1 Round of 16 exit against Belgium, the federation has offered Mauricio Pochettino a contract extension and remains convinced he is the right coach to lead the project.

The decision shows the confidence in the progress made under the Argentine rather than focusing on just one defeat. Interestingly, Alexi Lalas, who was once Pochettino’s loudest critic, is now urging the federation to give him time before moving on from him.

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That change in tone comes after Lalas gave one of the harshest criticisms after the Belgium defeat.

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The former USMNT defender said Pochettino “had one job” and failed to deliver when the spotlight was the brightest. According to Alexi Lalas, getting to the quarterfinals was there for the taking, and losing 4-1 to a Belgium side that was hardly the best version of themselves was not acceptable.

He believed that the result overshadowed everything the United States had achieved until that point.

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Now that the emotions have settled, the bigger picture has become much clearer. The United States topped its World Cup group for the third time in their history and also recorded 3 World Cup wins for the first time in USMNT history.

Wins over Paraguay, Australia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina showed a team playing with belief under Pochettino. Although the campaign ended badly, those achievements are something that can’t be ignored.

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The numbers from Pochettino’s time in charge also explain why U.S. Soccer remains patient.

He posted a record of 17 wins, 2 draws, and 12 defeats in 31 matches while changing the team’s style. Players like Tyler Adams have openly praised the culture he created, saying his impact has gone beyond tactics and results.

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Federation officials believe that he can continue shaping the standards for coaches and the development of youth across soccer in the US.

That is why this decision now feels bigger than simply judging one defeat.

Lalas no longer believes U.S. Soccer should rush Mauricio Pochettino into giving an immediate answer on his future. Instead, he feels a coach with Pochettino’s reputation will naturally consider every option before making an important commitment.