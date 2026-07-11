“Got Everything Right”: Team Managers Deny FIFA Favoritism Towards Argentina After Egypt’s World Cup Exit

FIFA has been surrounded by narratives since the World Cup started. Recent events like the controversial ending of the Argentina-Egypt match and the revoking of Folarin Balogun’s red card fueled the debate around FIFA’s neutrality. After Argentina won 3-2 against Egypt despite trailing 2-0, FIFA was called out for favoritism towards Argentina. Even Egyptian managers and coaches entered the conversation. However, managers from a few other teams have started to share their views, which could lift FIFA off the back foot.

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“I don’t understand why they’re asking about the controversy surrounding the referee in the Argentina-Egypt match. Where did that come from? I watched the game and thought THE REFEREE GOT EVERYTHING RIGHT. In fact, I’D LIKE TO CONGRATULATE HIM; every decision he made was impeccable,” Ataque Futbolero quoted Spain’s team manager Luis de La Fuente.

The drama unfolded after Argentina scored three goals in 13 minutes to pull off one of the biggest comebacks in World Cup history. A few decisions went against Egypt. In the 58th minute, Egypt netted their second goal, but VAR determined it to be a foul. Marawan Attia was seen fouling Lisandro Martínez before the goal, which wasn’t called until the end of the play. Egypt’s goalkeeping coach Saafan Elsaghir was also shown a red card for an altercation with the referee.

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“We looked better than the reigning champions, better in everything, but the result was influenced by internal factors on the pitch and external factors off it,” Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said after the match. “Perhaps they wanted to keep the world champion in the competition. Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay in the running.”

However, FIFA now has a clean sheet from Spain’s manager. Switzerland coach Murat Yakin also agreed with him.

“In general, fair matches are played nowadays, everything can be controlled with VAR… You don’t have to resolve everything with words after the match… when you HAVE THE OPPORTUNITIES, you have to win it. In the match is precisely when you have the chance; after the match, EXPLAINING OR INSULTING HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH JUSTICE. So you have to settle it on the field.”

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Already, VAR referee from the Egypt-Argentina match, Jerome Brisard, had clarified what happened during that time that helped them make a fair decision, whether it looks that way or not.

“And in the most talked-about decision, where people thought the alleged foul on Mohamed Salah before Argentina’s third goal wasn’t reviewed by VAR—I can tell you that it was reviewed. Julián Álvarez clearly won the ball from Salah, and then Salah went down. From our review, it was a fair challenge, so the goal stood.”

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VAR was used in the game, and managers’ views may save FIFA from further controversy.