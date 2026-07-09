“Had to Protect My Family”: Ex-South Korean Manager Breaks Silence After Fleeing Country Over Serious Threats

“I have things to say, but they will come out at some point.” Those were Hong Myung-bo’s words as he departed South Korea through Incheon International Airport, where he was photographed wearing a face mask and a cap after the national team’s disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign. Having stepped down as head coach, Hong then had hinted that he would explain his side of the story later. That moment has now come.

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Hong, writing from the United States, released a personal statement addressing the South Korean public, apologizing for the team’s early World Cup exit while also explaining why he decided to leave the country.

He issued a statement in Korean to the people of South Korea. “First, I sincerely apologize to all the citizens who have loved and cheered for Korean football.All responsibility for that result lies with me as the manager. I failed to repay your expectations and support, and I have caused disappointment and hurt to many people,” he wrote in Korean.

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“Staying in the United States was also not a choice made to ignore or flee from the results. At the time, there were threats directed toward me and my family, as well as concerns regarding our personal safety. As the head of a household, I had to protect my family. However, for no reason whatsoever did I ever intend to ignore my duties as a manager or avoid the public,” he expressed his concern.

Hon’s statement comes on the heels of a rather disastrous World Cup campaign. South Korea made a strong start to the FIFA World Cup with a 2-1 victory against Czechia. But consecutive 1-0 defeats against Mexico and South Africa, respectively, saw them finish 10th among the best third-placed teams and head home in the group stages. That early exit led to many questioning Myung-bo’s decision not to change his lineup and tactics. The situation got so out of hand that when the team arrived in Seoul, the nation erupted in protests.

Myung-bo had to be escorted, and his presence was blurred on national TV, with his presence banned in hotels and bars. The head coach offered his resignation, but then he started receiving threats.

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Now, despite the backlash, Hong said he is prepared to return to South Korea. However, he revealed in the statement that he would only return to the country if a parliamentary hearing was held, as he believed it was the best place for him to explain his version.

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As shocking as the result might have been, the protests have gone way too far, as a national hero is now waiting for a chance to return home.