“Hard to Avoid”: Folarin Balogun Accepts FIFA’s Red Card Ban Suspension Affected USMNT Locker Room for World Cup

Folarin Balogun scored in his first World Cup knockout clash for the USMNT and was on cloud nine. But the next five days were nothing short of a rollercoaster for him. He got a red card and then saw it overturned in a first-of-its-kind event. With the dust finally settling after the USMNT’s shock exit at the World Cup, the striker opened up on the “shocking” moment and how he foresaw the controversy that was to follow.

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Balogun appeared on CBS Mornings and explained what went through his mind during the controversial period.

“I was in shock, it wasn’t even a tackle, I just had to accept the decision,” Balogun said of the referee’s decision to send him off for a coming together with Tarik Muharemovic during the USMNT-Bosnia and Herzegovina clash.

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When the host asked him how he felt when President Trump had to ask for a review before FIFA rescinded his red card, he was honest in his explanation. “I was happy to be back in the team. When I started to reflect, I knew it was gonna cause a lot of controversy. I could see within my teammates a bit of nerves because it was something so unique.”

The decision drew flak from all quarters of the soccer world as political intervention was forbidden by FIFA. But the decision had an adverse effect on the USMNT, according to Balogun.

“The closer we got to the game, the more I tried to focus as best as I could. It was difficult, a lot of outside noise, and it was hard to avoid,” he concluded.

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Balogun’s return did not help the USMNT in the ways they would’ve hoped for. They were thoroughly beaten by Belgium in the round of 16. Balogun played 90 minutes in the clash and was ineffective in the 4-1 loss, and the World Cup dream ended.

The defeat cut deep as the critics of the USMNT blasted the team for a tame performance, and they were accused of setting the sport back by 100 years. Former USMNT icon Alexi Lalas called for the sacking of head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

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The debate over the expensive youth soccer system raged on as multiple stakeholders came forward to find solutions. However, the decision to overturn Balogun’s red card still managed to make the front pages often.

The USMNT had a dream start to the World Cup, but as it ended in the most uninspiring way, the team has to spend the next four years trying to regain the trust and admiration of the fans.