The debate over American soccer’s pay-for-play model isn’t going away. After Landon Donovan and Chris Richards’ family added fresh perspective to the conversation, Dan Patrick offered a pointed take that put the spotlight back on U.S. player development.

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“Look at how many millions of people we have in Belgium has well as 11 million. They have the size of New York City, just about. But their program is better… You have to leave the country, it feels like, to be successful,” Patrick said on the Dan Patrick show.

Well, the core problem lies in cost. “My mom made $34,000 a year, a single mom raising three kids – she couldn’t pay $4,000 for me to play club soccer. Are you kidding? She couldn’t pay $400,” Donovan said. “So I would’ve had zero chance, but somebody let me on the team and paid for me.”

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Elite club structures, travel teams, and coaching fees can cost families thousands of dollars annually, pricing out lower-income families and diverse talent pools.

Because young players and their parents are paying customers, coaches face immense pressure and struggle to implement tough, adversarial training that builds elite mental resilience. The system frequently prioritizes the biggest and fastest children to win immediate youth matches, often sidelining late bloomers who possess superior technical and creative potential.

“Here’s the problem. Because we don’t want it to be the No. 1 sport, we want it to be the most profitable sport. And so, what they’re doing is making money off of kids in the suburbs… I’ve spent the last 10 years because I have a kid who plays at the highest level… the last 10 years, I’ve watched how they really gatekeep. And some of these best kids from the city… My son’s playing in Beverly Hills. He thinks he’s Pele, right? And I’m like, Dude, you can’t play,” Kevin Frazier said.

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With such a fragmented and costly affair, the US’s soccer development didn’t keep up with European standards. However, veterans like Alexi Lalas think it’s the pay-to-play model, which could serve the country well. According to Lalas, youth soccer operates as a “competitive market,” and while he would “love if soccer was free to all,” he’s raised questions about who would cover the costs.

The US soccer development is thus stuck between the cost and the limited talent pool. For Patrick, it is better to leave the country to develop as a soccer player.