“He’ll Make You Pay”: Ex-USMNT Pro Warns American Stars Ahead of Bosnia Clash at the World Cup

Edin Dzeko might not have scored a goal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup yet. But even at 40 years old, an analyst feels he could be the difference-maker in the USMNT-Bosnia and Herzegovina clash. Noting that Dzeko’s legacy, combined with the young wingers, could make this an extremely uncomfortable game for the USA, the analyst outlined the threat.

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Previewing the round of 32 clash on CBS Sports, former USMNT pro Charlie Davies joined Brandon Baylor and discussed the various threats the USA could face on Wednesday at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

“They have Edin Dzeko, the 40-year-old up top. He’s got a long, successful career behind him; those days are long behind him. But if you give him an opportunity in front of the goal, he’ll make you pay,” Davies answered, on how the European nation could play against the USMNT.

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A two-time Premier League winner with Manchester City in the early 2010s, Dzeko is currently playing for Schalke in the Bundesliga, a league he previously won in 2009. Dzeko helped Schalke win promotion to the Bundesliga and is still capable of scoring at the highest levels. The veteran striker led Bosnia and Herzegovina to their first World Cup in 2014 and captained them while scoring a historic goal in a 3-1 victory against Iran.

At 40, he led them to the World Cup again through a tough playoff path past Wales and Italy. This time, the national hero has help from exciting wingers.

“They get their opportunities from their young wingers. Esmir Bajraktarevic was born and raised in Wisconsin. He’s an American playing for the Bosnians. He’s a great dribbler, and then on the opposite side, Kerim Alajbegovic is another player who can create for this Bosnian side,” Davies added.

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Born to Bosnian refugees in Wisconsin, Bajraktarevic played for the United States at youth levels and even made his senior debut for the USMNT in 2024, but switched his sports citizenship to Bosnian and has represented Bosnia since late 2024. With his fluid dribbling, he created multiple chances against Qatar.

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Alajbegovic scored an outrageous goal against Qatar, showcasing his threat, and emerged as Bosnia’s most dangerous player, according to former USMNT icon Mike Grella.

“So this is going to be a team that’s going to be resilient. They’re going to be tough. They’re going to kick the c**p out of the US,” Davies discussed the tactics Bosnia and Herzegovina might come up with against the USMNT.

“I think that’s where they’re going to try and ruffle the feathers, win set pieces, corner kicks, and the US has to take care of business and take their opportunities in the final third,” he added.

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The duo also discussed the USMNT’s recent poor record against European nations. Mauricio Pochettino’s team has lost all 10 games against teams from the other side of the pond after conceding 27 goals and scoring just nine.

This is a mental block for the young team under Pochettino. Led by Captain America Christian Pulisic, enigmatic stars like Folarin Balogun, Tyler Adams, and Sebatien Berhlater, they will be eager to break it and punch their ticket to the round of 16 at the World Cup.