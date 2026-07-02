“Horrible Call”: Dave Portnoy, Alexi Lalas Furious Over USMNT’S Red Card as Lionel Messi’s Controversy Resurfaces

Folarin Balogun had already put the USMNT ahead going into the second half of their Round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. Thanks to his third goal of this World Cup, scored in the 45th minute. But in the 64th minute, things changed.

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He was challenging Tarik Muharemović for a loose ball and caught his ankle from behind. The incident caught the attention of Brazilian referee Raphael Claus, who was instructed to review the incident on the pitchside monitor. After a brief check, the referee declared his verdict and showed a red card to Balogun ahead of the hydration break in the second half – to the shock of the 65,000 fans at the stadium and millions online.

Alexi Lalas led the outrage against the call by posting a clip of Lionel Messi’s challenge on Algeria captain Aissa Mandi from the group stage — a studs-up step onto Mandi’s calf in the 31st minute of Argentina’s 3-0 win on June 16 in Kansas City that drew no card and no VAR intervention.

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“‘Sup,” Lalas wrote.

Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, even accused FIFA of hating the USMNT. “Horrible call!!! The FIFA fix is in!!!! They hate us cause they ain’t us!”

Pat McAfee, who was doing a watchalong, was in disbelief when the referee announced a red for Balogun. “What, come the f*** on, man. He’s our goal scorer. Balogun gets a red card for that? Don’t make me hate soccer, I was falling back in love with the sport. Can’t get a red card for that,” he expressed his shock.

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Patrick Mahomes, who was following the game, wasn’t impressed with what he saw as he posted “Man What…” on his X account.

“That’s NEVER a red card. WTF,” a fan wrote on X.

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“Friendly reminder that this wasn’t a red card just a few weeks ago. What a horrible f*****g decision that could cost the USA our World Cup run. This better be investigated,” said another. The comparisons didn’t stop there: “When Messi does it, it’s okay though 👌.”

ESPN analysts Ale Moreno and Nedum Onuoha had already called the Messi incident a “100 percent red card” and questioned “preferential treatment” for star players at the tournament. The Algerian Football Federation filed an official complaint with FIFA over that decision. None of that intervention came.

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“What a horrible f*****g use of VAR. There was zero intention. No initial yellow card, but of course, they somehow get a red,” a fan slammed.

The incident joins a long list of VAR controversies at the FIFA World Cup, from Ghana’s denied penalty against England to Colombia’s disallowed goal against Portugal to Jonathan Tah’s cancelled goal for Germany against Paraguay.

Despite playing with a man down for the final quarter of the game, the USMNT held onto their lead, and Malik Tillman scored a sensational free-kick to make it 2-0. A sensational victory books them a round of 16 tie with Belgium, as Mauricio Pochettino will be burdened with finding a replacement for Balogun, who will be suspended. Bosnia and Herzegovina’s tournament, meanwhile, comes to an end.