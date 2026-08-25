“How Did This Baby End Up Here?”: Third Bizarre MLS Instance Sparks Reporters’ San Jose vs Minnesota Discussion

Sometimes, MLS produces moments that don’t happen anywhere else in the world. We have seen a lot of things happen on the pitch, but we had never seen a baby. Well, now we have.

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“I think about this baby’s physical capabilities, how did he cope? How did this baby get there? Did he jump?” asked one of the journalists on Infobae En Vivo.

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Minnesota United’s 5-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes was nearly over when everything suddenly changed. During stoppage time, a toddler wandered onto the field and stopped the game. With Minnesota already cruising toward the win, the referee had little choice but to intervene.

For minutes, professional football took an unexpected pause because its smallest pitch invader arrived. Apple TV analyst Kyndra de St. Aubin was stunned.

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“Oh, there’s a baby on the field,” she said as viewers got an idea of why the game had stopped. The cameras showed the smiling toddler being safely carried away and handed to the staff. What made the scene stranger was how comfortable the child appeared on the pitch.

The match continued, but the closing minutes had already found an unlikely star of the game. Minnesota manager Cameron Knowles also heard from the crowd before realizing what had happened.

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After the game, he joked that it was simply too early for an MLS lifetime ban for the pitch invader. Minnesota’s social media team continued the humor after securing their five-goal win.

Their final-score post caption read, “Like taking money from a baby.”

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It was Minnesota’s first league victory after a nine-match winless run. But as strange as Saturday’s interruption looked, MLS has already witnessed toddlers walking the pitch.

In June 2025, a child entered the pitch during DC United’s match against Chicago Fire. That toddler moved towards the penalty area before security stepped in. Four years earlier, a two-year-old had also wandered onto the field in the MLS game between Cincinnati and Orlando. The mother then entered the pitch herself to bring her young son back safely.

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Those incidents make Saturday’s scene unbelievable, yet strangely familiar to fans. The league has also seen animals interrupt matches, most famously a Raccoon in 2024.

During Philadelphia Union’s game against New York City FC, it evaded security for quite some time. The Raccoon, later nicknamed Raquinho, eventually ended its adventure inside a trash can. Although the 5-1 win was the important news, the MLS headline was the baby.