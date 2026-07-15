“How Is That Not a Red?”: FIFA World Cup Referee’s Decision on Argentina Star Draws Harsh Criticism

The England-Argentina match is really heating up, with tackles flying in, players shoving each other, and most of the action coming in midfield. One Argentina foul in particular, though, has drawn heavy criticism.

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“How is that not a red?” wrote Dave Portnoy, talking about the foul on Elliot Anderson. “He elbowed a guy in the head. You step on a guy’s foot, and it’s a red or penalty shot. Elbow a guy in the head? Nothing. Make it make sense.”

Everyone expected England and Argentina to deliver another heated World Cup battle, and they wasted very little time. Just 3 minutes had gone by before Enzo Fernandez crashed into Elliot Anderson while chasing a loose ball.

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Fernandez appeared to catch Anderson’s head, and it immediately brought England players sprinting toward the referee with frustration. Referee Ismail Elfath awarded only a free kick, allowing Argentina’s midfielder to escape any kind of punishment.

The decision quickly sparked debate as fans questioned Fernandez’s tackle, and Dave Portnoy argued the midfielder should have been punished because the contact looked excessive. Even so, officials often let an early, isolated foul go with only a warning unless the challenge crosses a clear line.

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The moment also underlined why England and Argentina always bring extra emotion. Their rivalry has built up over decades, shaped by unforgettable World Cup meetings and the lasting memory of the 1982 Falklands War, which gives every clash a sharper edge.

That history also includes some of football’s most famous flashpoints, from Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” to David Beckham’s red card. Beckham later answered his critics with the winning penalty in England’s 2002 World Cup meeting, adding another twist to a rivalry that never seems to run out of drama.

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Those moments shape expectations because neither nation gives opponents any easy moments in the game. Every challenge, reaction and whistle now carries extra meaning because supporters remember every meeting that has created this rivalry.

There is still plenty remaining after Fernandez’s challenge, leaving both teams chasing another famous World Cup moment. Every strong challenge will have increased anticipation because one small mistake could completely change this massive semifinal. If the opening minutes proved anything, this rivalry will produce another massive game in this rivalry.