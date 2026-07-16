How Much Can FIFA Punish Argentina for Controversial Post-Match Action at the World Cup?

26 fouls were committed in the Argentina-England game. Despite the Latin American side winning by 2-1, the intensity didn’t fade away after the final whistle. A physical altercation followed. Perhaps the most controversial moment was when the Argentinian players were seen displaying a political poster on the field. They held up a banner declaring, “The Falklands are Argentine.”

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This clearly contradicts FIFA’s regulations around displaying political messages. Thus, the discussion around the probable punishments for Argentina has already started.

“According to FIFA regulations, Argentina SHOULD BE SANCTIONED,” the Touchmine shared via X. “Law 4 (IFAB): Messages or images of a political, religious, or personal nature must not be displayed. If a player shows a shirt, garment, or holds up any item with such messages, the player and/or their team can be sanctioned.

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“This includes holding up a clear political message regarding the Islas Malvinas (Falkland Islands).”

Here’s the thing: According to IFAB Law 4, Section 5 , player equipment must remain entirely neutral. For instance, basic compulsory equipment (jerseys, socks, and footwear) and visible accessories (armbands, headbands, wristbands) must not have any political, religious, or personal slogans, statements, or images .

Still, if a player or team breaches Law 4, they face disciplinary action from the competition organizer or FIFA directly. Sanctions do not typically involve an immediate yellow card during play, but result in post-match fines, official warnings, or multi-match suspensions for the individuals and national federations involved.

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In the case of Argentina, we are yet to hear of any penalties or punishments from FIFA. However, it is almost certain that the controversies around Argentina in this World Cup, which revolved around refereeing, have been fueled further.

The England-Argentina game came out as the exact recap of their 1986 World Cup game, but with added physicality and heated exchanges. For instance, just after the final whistle, Jude Bellingham was seen clipping an Argentinian substitute player from behind, leading to a confrontation. During the game, Bellingham also had some heated moments with Lionel Messi.

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The history between England and Argentina goes back to 1982 regarding the Falkland Islands. However, it was least expected that the controversial past would come back at soccer’s biggest stage. That too by the Argentinian players after winning the semifinal. The 2026 FIFA World Cup was already battered by controversies. From refereeing charges to red card controversy, this World Cup has seen it all. Argentina just fueled a new one, which could become a bigger issue going forward.