How Much Will the Winner of FIFA World Cup Final Between Argentina vs Spain Win in Payout?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is just a few more hours from finishing. As Spain and Argentina will fight it out in the final battle, many also want to know about the prize money allocated for the winners and others. As one of the most expensive and popular contests in the world, FIFA needs to offer prize money to match the grandeur. So, the 2026 World Cup is not coming cheap.

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“World Cup Team Payouts. Champion, $50 million; Runner-Up, $33 million; 3rd-Place, $29 million; 4th-Place, $27 million,” Spotrac shared via X.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup features a record-breaking tota l prize pool of $655 million (£489m). The champions receive $50 million. Plus, every participating team is guaranteed at least $12.5 million, which includes a base qualification fee and preparation funding. So, between Spain and Argentina, whoever wins tonight will take away a whopping $50 million in prize money.

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While the 2026 FIFA World Cup is the grandest in its history, FIFA left no stone unturned in offering prize money accordingly. The $655 million total prize pool marks a 50% increase from what was offered in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, the prize money comes with a condition. FIFA doesn’t pay the money directly to individual players. It pays the prize money directly to each country’s National Football Federation.

How much the players actually take home depends entirely on independent pre-tournament agreements signed within their specific federations. For instance, the United States pools and splits 80% of its World Cup winnings evenly between its men’s and women’s national team player pools.

Apart from splashing out record-breaking prize money, the 2026 FIFA World Cup generated record-breaking tournament revenues of $15 billion. With that, it surpassed FIFA’s initial projection of $11 billion and doubled the $7.6 billion made in Qatar 2022. Reportedly, this massive financial haul, the largest in sports history, was heavily fueled by the expanded 48-team tournament. Credit goes to a lucrative secondary ticket and hospitality market as well as to the US for marketing the event successfully.

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The event has generated billions by taking advantage of the expanded 104-match format. Additionally, FIFA has secured a record $2.8 billion from global brands and regional commercial partners.

This time, the winners will also be given an individual ring similar to that of the Super Bowl winners. Alongside, winners will have the 18-karat gold FIFA World Cup Trophy , gold-plated winners’ medals, and exclusive individual Player Awards . So, be it Spain or Argentina, the winner’s basket will be full. Let’s see who among Spain and Argentina lifts the trophy and takes away all the prize money.