“How Your Face Changed”: FIFA President’s Shocking Video Leaked After Controversial Argentina-Egypt Match

Since the opening whistle, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been a constant presence in World Cup conversations. With the tournament spanning three countries, the 56-year-old has been on the move throughout, visiting nearly every host nation and reportedly logging more than 24,000 air miles. After Argentina’s dramatic 3-2 Round of 16 win over Egypt on Monday, attention has now shifted from his travel schedule to something bigger.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a latest clip shared by X user @arielipillo, the FIFA President got too cosy with Alejandro Domínguez, President of CONMEBOL. Gathered in Atlanta Stadium’s suite, Domínguez points towards Infantino and said:

“How your face changed, how your face changed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Within moments, the clip went viral across social media, including Facebook and Instagram. The scenes quickly fueled debate across the football world.

Meanwhile, another clip of Alejandro Domínguez embracing Gianni Infantino has gone viral on the internet. That clip, too, is from the same Argentina-Egypt match on Monday. In that video, something on the pitch seemingly overjoyed Domínguez (“Why?” and “What” are tough questions). The moment again sparked controversy online as many pointed out the FIFA President’s close relationship with the CONMEBOL head.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, coming back to the game. Following Argentina’s historic comeback in the 79th minute of the game against Egypt, people have pointed out one thing in particular. That is, alleged favoritism. Many on the internet have pointed out that Infantino & Co. have favored Lionel Messi’s side more than Mohamed Salah. And that reflected on the referee’s decision.

Argentina vs Egypt has become the World Cup’s biggest talking point.

The defending champions fought back brilliantly after going two goals down in the 15th and 67th minutes. At that point, a defeat looked likely, especially with Brazil already out, but Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi, and Enzo Fernández turned things around for them. They made a historic 3-2 comeback, sending Egypt home. However, at the end of the final whistle, the real drama unfolded.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game turned after a string of controversial calls. Mostafa Ziko thought he had doubled the advantage while Egypt led 1-0, but VAR ruled the goal out after deciding Marwan Attia had fouled Lisandro Martínez earlier in the move. The decision immediately shifted the momentum.

Later, Egypt demanded 2 penalties after challenges involving Mohamed Salah and Hamdy Fathy. But officials waved both away without a review. Moments later, Argentina broke forward, and Fernandez struck the 93rd-minute winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the match, Egypt’s head coach Hossam Hassan accused officials of protecting Lionel Messi, “Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay in the running,” he told beIN Sports. “In football, there are sometimes external factors that go beyond the technical aspects. The world champions received support at every level.”

Maybe the match could’ve ended differently for both teams. But, well, it didn’t. Now, everyone is pointing their fingers at the possible lapses and the obvious lapses. And at its center stands the FIFA President, Gianni Infantino.