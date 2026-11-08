100th Win Turns Costly as NJ’s No. 1 Girls Soccer Coach Suspended Over Champagne Celebration

A milestone victory should have been a moment of celebration for Karen Anderson and Paul VI. Instead, the occasion has landed the head coach in trouble, with a champagne celebration costing her a place on the sidelines during a crucial postseason game.

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Anderson, who coaches New Jersey’s top-ranked girls’ high school soccer team, received a one-game suspension on Friday after a video surfaced showing her popping what appeared to be a champagne bottle on school property. The incident followed Paul VI’s 2-0 victory over Notre Dame on Thursday, November 5, in the South Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinals. The win marked Anderson’s 100th career victory with the Eagles, making what should have been a special occasion an unexpected controversy.

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The celebration, however, came at a particularly important stage of the season. Paul VI is chasing its third consecutive Non-Public A state championship, and Anderson’s suspension means she will have to watch her team fight for another step toward that goal from the sidelines.

The controversy stems from the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s (NJSIAA) strict rules surrounding alcohol at high school sporting events. The governing body prohibits players and coaches from being involved with alcohol during or after games at the venue or anywhere on school property, including chartered buses.

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The consequences outlined in its policies are considerably more severe than the punishment Anderson eventually received. According to the NJSIAA rulebook, violations can result in a one-year suspension from tournament play, alongside the loss of championship rights. That could have proved disastrous for a Paul VI side still chasing another state title.

However, the school worked with the NJSIAA to settle on a one-game suspension rather than the harsher penalty prescribed in the rulebook. Paul VI also made its position clear, emphasizing that Anderson’s actions did not reflect the standards expected of its coaching staff.

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“While Coach Anderson did not consume the contents of the bottle, Paul VI does not condone this behavior and recognizes the importance of upholding the standards of conduct expected of our coaches,” the school said in a statement provided to NJ.com.

The distinction that Anderson did not drink from the bottle became an important part of the school’s response. But the incident had already attracted attention after the celebration video circulated on social media.

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What did Karen Anderson say about the champagne incident?

Anderson also addressed the situation, explaining that the bottle came from a group of parents who had arranged a postgame celebration to mark her 100th victory. In the since-deleted Instagram video, she can be seen popping the cork before placing the bottle back on the table. She confirmed that she did not consume its contents, although she declined to clarify whether the bottle actually contained alcohol.

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Speaking to NJ.com, Anderson expressed frustration over the attention surrounding the incident, suggesting that her team’s success might have made her a target.

“I’m not surprised that it is coming to light given our success,” Anderson said. “It’s really unfortunate that there are people out there looking for an opportunity to ruin all the hard work that I’ve put into this program.”

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She further reflected on how the incident could overshadow years of effort invested in building the program. Anderson said it was unfortunate that someone would seize on one opportunity to undermine everything she had worked toward.

Meanwhile, NJSIAA spokesperson Mike Cherenson confirmed that the organization was aware of the matter and had been in contact with the school. He declined to comment further.

While the suspension has put Anderson in the spotlight, the immediate concern for Paul VI is what happens next on the field. The Eagles enter the postseason with an impressive 21-1 record and sit at No. 1 in NJ.com’s statewide rankings. They also hold the No. 16 position nationally in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

Their recent success has made them one of the strongest programs in the country. Paul VI completed an unbeaten 24-0 campaign last season, securing their second consecutive Non-Public A state championship.

However, their next challenge will come without the coach who has guided them through the season. Anderson is scheduled to serve her suspension on Monday, November 9, when Paul VI takes on Immaculata (14-4-1) in a sectional semifinal in Haddonfield. A victory would move the Eagles one step closer to another championship opportunity.

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Anderson’s connection with Paul VI runs much deeper than her current coaching position. She was also a decorated player at the school before earning four letters at Rowan University, where she finished her collegiate career with 16 goals, 8 assists, and 40 points. She later played for the Philadelphia Pirates in the Women’s Professional Soccer League and built experience as a trainer and coach.

Her coaching journey also included a stint with Rutgers-Camden in 2018, helping the women’s soccer program return to the NJAC and ECAC postseason for the first time since 2007.



That history makes the timing of the suspension even more unfortunate. What began as a celebration of 100 victories has now become a distraction during Paul VI’s championship pursuit. And with a third straight state title still within reach, the Eagles must find a way to keep their momentum going without their head coach on the touchline.