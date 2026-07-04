“I’d Rather Be Us Than Them”: Coach Jesse Marsch Sends a Bold Message Despite Canada’s Heartbreaking Defeat at World Cup

Canada’s historic 2026 World Cup run ended on Saturday, July 4, with a 3–0 defeat to Morocco in the Round of 16. But no matter how heartbreaking of a defeat this is, coach Jesse Marsch is nothing but proud of his team. He prefers to be in Canadian shoes rather than the Moroccan ones that will travel to the quarterfinals. The head coach firmly believes the foundation laid out at the World Cup will help the nation down the line.

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A highly emotional Jesse Marsch was speaking to the media post-game and expressed his immense pride in his team. “What a privilege our fans have had to root a team like this. That goes after the game, that doesn’t play defensively, that shows that it can be better,” Marsch said.

“Of course, we have to be in these situations more and more; we have to build, and we have to succeed from that. I’d rather be us than them. As good as Morocco is, I’d rather be us. I’m really proud of our games; they went after the game. They’re really hurting now, but my goodness, I couldn’t be prouder,” he indicated how he’d happily take a loss in the round of 16, knowing they achieved something none of their predecessors did.

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When the reporter thanked Marsch on behalf of Canada, a highly emotional Marsch replied, “I thank Canada,” and concluded.

Canada started the round of 16 clash brightly against Morocco. They had four shots inside the opening twenty minutes compared to Morocco’s one until halftime. Jesse Marsch’s team had failed to convert those chances as the first half ended 0-0. Then the game flipped on its head in the second half as Azzedine Ounahi scored twice to end Canada’s hopes before Soufiane Rahimi made it 3-0 in Morocco’s favor. It ended an incredible journey for the co-hosts of the World Cup.

Marsch became the first American to manage Canada when he took over the job in 2024. Despite a few Canadian pundits having reservations about his nationality, Marsch brought a revolution to Canadian soccer. From a historic semifinal run at the 2024 Copa America to reaching their first-ever knockout stage at the 2026 World Cup, the complete squad is in his image.

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Marsch previously called the Canadian stars national heroes after they qualified for the knockouts. The former Leeds United manager knew it would spark a soccer revolution in the country and would be a red-letter moment in their history.

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The knockout victory against South Africa in the World Cup round of 32 only added further strength to that cause. Although Marsch admits that the round of 16 exit hurts, he is hopeful that they will become regulars at this stage and, over the years, they will be challenging for every World Cup title.