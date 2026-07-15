“I’m So Tired of the PR”: Harry Kane Under Fire as Ex-Pro Questions England Captain’s Leadership After Loss to Argentina

England was probably ten minutes away from reaching its first World Cup final in 60 years. But they sat off way too deep as Argentina flipped the script. The aftermath of the game saw the head coach and a talisman have different views. However, an English pundit feels that the nation was let down in their clash and sided with the coach, as they had had enough of the players’ tricks.

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After Anthony Gordon scored in the 55th minute, England chose to sit back as they created only 0.07 xG after their goal. By replacing attackers with defenders, head coach Thomas Tuchel decided to play it safe, but Argentina’s late onslaught was too much to handle, as Lionel Messi assisted twice for Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez as they ran out to a 2-1 win.

English skipper Harry Kane, who was reeling from a World Cup semifinal loss, spoke to the media. He revealed that the message from the coach was to go forward and get a goal, but it couldn’t happen as they conceded twice. Troy Deeney, a former Premier League star who was on CBS Sports Golazo, was clearly unimpressed with the captain’s explanation.

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“The message has been going forward from the start. So, you’ve got one or two things now. Either the manager has been saying the same message so many times that now it’s not resonating and people are just brushing him off; if that’s the case, the manager is a problem,” Deeney stated.

He even gave another scenario where players could’ve been overlooking the manager’s instruction.

“Even worse, the players don’t like you and can’t keep taking the messages because every game we have seen so far of England, they’ve had to be told at halftime, told after the game, told the next game, so on and so forth. The messaging was to forward. Why aren’t you doing it then? Why do you keep hearing it ten times? Like, I’m so tired of the PR BS. Okay. Harry won’t you play like a left back then? Your heat map shows that.”

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This defeat marks another major tournament without a trophy for England, following back-to-back final defeats in the Euros and knockout exits at the World Cup.

After England scraped past Norway in the quarterfinal, Tuchel explained that his team had been poor and that he expected more of them. Deeney referred to incidents like these when he questioned how the coach’s words were ignored.

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Jude Bellingham, in his post-match interview against Norway, told how the coach might have overlooked the playing conditions, and it stirred quite a row. Deeney knew enough about professional soccer to read between the lines.

“I’m going to be Mystic Troy for a second now. I’m going to think ahead. How long before we start hearing about how there was division in the camp? It’s not as harmonious as we thought. How long a day before all the stories of, like, Jude’s a bad egg, or the manager didn’t like this person?” he suspected these could lead to bigger issues in the future.

England’s manner of defeat will be dissected for the next few weeks. But the Three Lions have to pick themselves up to prepare for a third-place playoff at the World Cup against France as defending champions Argentina book a World Cup final date with Spain.