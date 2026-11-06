“I Needed Him”: Portugal Coach Reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo’s Retirement Decision as Lawyer Drops Bombshell

Portugal was preparing for Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the national team after the 41-year-old was included in Jorge Jesus’ provisional squad for the November international break. He was expected to be available for the upcoming matches against Denmark and Wales, but things took an unexpected turn when he announced his international retirement on November 5. The decision brought his 23-year journey with Portugal to an end and caught many by surprise. Now, Jesus has broken his silence, admitting that he wanted Ronaldo to stay despite the reported tension between the two.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking to Canal 11 on November 5, Jesus paid tribute to the Al-Nassr forward. Having worked with Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, the coach said he knew the kind of influence the 41-year-old had beyond the football pitch. “Cris is a global icon, an icon for Portugal and for the national team. He is a player who has given so much to the national team over the years. He is a role model for young Portuguese people, and most of his fans are young…” Jesus said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coach even revealed that he had a large photograph of Ronaldo placed in the auditorium so young players could look up to him and learn from his achievements. His comments were particularly interesting given the recent tension between the two, which reportedly began after Jesus left Ronaldo out of Portugal’s starting lineup and favored Gonçalo Ramos during the September international break. Despite their reported disagreement, Jesus revealed that he had personally asked Ronaldo to reconsider his decision and continue representing Portugal.

“This is entirely his decision. We already had the opportunity to discuss this before the first squad announcement. I asked him to stay, to carry on with me because I needed him by my side, but I have to accept his decision,” Jesus explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also made it clear that Ronaldo’s retirement would never change his place in Portugal’s football history. “He will always be an icon of Portuguese football,” Jesus concluded. While Jesus appeared ready to accept Ronaldo’s decision, comments from his lawyer, Luis Miguel Henrique, offered a different perspective on what may have led to the forward’s sudden exit.

Henrique suggested that the retirement did not come as a surprise in Portugal. “The matter was expected. Ronaldo realised that Gonçalo Ramos would be the starting player in Portugal’s lineup, so he decided to retire and not continue with the national team,” Henrique said. The lawyer also addressed whether Ronaldo had spoken to Jesus about his decision. According to Henrique, the forward did not inform the coach directly, although Jesus already knew that the announcement was coming.

ADVERTISEMENT

His comments have raised further questions about what really happened between the two before Ronaldo decided to walk away from Portugal.

Ronaldo’s decision came after growing tensions with Jorge Jesus

The retirement announcement also comes after a difficult period between Ronaldo and Jesus. The two had previously worked together at Al-Nassr, but their relationship reportedly came under strain during Portugal’s September international break. Tensions reportedly grew after Jesus left Ronaldo on the bench during the September 27 match against Norway. The situation continued ahead of Portugal’s next fixture against Denmark, with questions surrounding Gonçalo Ramos’ place in the starting lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronaldo eventually left Portugal’s training camp in Copenhagen on September 30, adding to speculation about his future with the national team. However, his return still appeared possible when Jesus included him in the provisional squad for November. Portugal were due to face Denmark on November 14 and Wales on November 17, with the final squad expected to be announced on November 6. But Ronaldo announced his retirement a day before the squad announcement, despite knowing that Jesus had included him in his plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepúlveda, who is close to Ronaldo, later shed light on the timing of the announcement. “Ronaldo knew that Jorge Jesus had included him in tomorrow’s squad. Ronaldo chose to make this statement because he feels that, as long as Jorge Jesus remains the manager, there is no way he will return to the Portuguese national team,” Sepúlveda said.

The journalist also claimed that both Jesus and Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença had tried to contact Ronaldo in recent days to convince him to return. However, their discussions reportedly failed to produce the outcome the forward wanted. “To be frank, Ronaldo wanted a public apology from Jorge Jesus, while Jesus confirmed that he would never apologise to any player,” Sepúlveda explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further suggested that the disagreement had reached a point where neither side was willing to change their position. “Ronaldo wants something, and Jesus has made it clear he will not give it to him. Therefore, Cristiano’s time under Jesus’s management with the Portuguese national team is definitively over,” he added.

Ronaldo’s final appearance for Portugal could also look different from what many supporters might have expected. According to reports citing ESPN, the federation is considering a farewell match for the legendary forward, but Jesus is not expected to lead the team on that occasion. Former Portugal manager Luiz Felipe Scolari, who gave Ronaldo his international debut in 2003, has reportedly emerged as a possible replacement for the occasion.

However, no official decision on the coach for a farewell match has been announced. For now, the biggest question remains whether Ronaldo’s final chapter with Portugal will be remembered for the records and trophies he collected or the disagreement that brought his international career to an unexpected end.