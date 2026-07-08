“I’m Not Inside His Head”: Argentinian Coach Clears Thoughts on Lionel Messi’s Emotional Breakdown

Argentina’s late-game comeback against Egypt in the Round of 16 produced one of the most defining images of the 2026 World Cup: Lionel Messi in tears following the final whistle. The scene immediately sparked speculation about what was going through the Argentinian captain’s mind, but head coach Lionel Scaloni has chosen not to make assumptions.

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“I’m not inside his head, but I’m convinced that he plays football for this,” Scaloni said during the post-game conference uploaded to FIFA’s YouTube channel. “He loves the game; he loves playing. Experiencing emotions like that at this stage of his career is hard to put into words.”

Instead of focusing on the tears themselves, Scaloni pointed to Messi’s enduring passion for representing his country on the global stage. With the 39-year-old expected to play in his final World Cup, the coach also revealed that the Argentinian coaching staff has encouraged the captain to embrace every remaining opportunity on the international stage.

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“We’ve always told him, since we’ve already made it to the other side, to enjoy every last moment,” he added. “Because when you stop playing, you regret it for the rest of your life if you didn’t enjoy it; you regret not being out there on the pitch.”

Imago July 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.; Argentina’s Lionel Messi is thrown in the air in celebration by teammates after the match as Argentina qualify for the quarter finals of the World Cup. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The context of the game only added to the emotion of the moment. Argentina was in a hole, staring down elimination after Egypt led 2-0. Messi endured a difficult night, missing a penalty before striking the post, and with just over 10 minutes left, the team was looking at an early exit.

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However, Cristian Romero sparked the comeback with a header in the 79th minute. Four minutes later, Messi finally delivered with a goal of his own, and Enzo Fernández scored his winner in stoppage time, sending Argentina into the quarterfinals, causing Messi to tear up.

Scaloni admitted that the comeback was one of the finest moments of his career, praising the team’s courage despite being down.

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“For me, it was an unforgettable moment, one of the best, truly one of the best,” he said. “Regardless of what happens from here on out, I get the feeling of a team that simply refuses to give up, even when the odds are stacked against them.”

Scaloni’s comments showed his and our privilege of continuing to watch one of football’s greatest players cherish every remaining moment in the Argentinian shirt.