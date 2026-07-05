‘’I’m Sorry’’: German Fan Apologises To America After Misconception Gets Broken By Kindness At World Cup

One thing, after the USA became the host of the 2026 World Cup, the veil of misconception surrounding the Americans was lifted by a German fan. The German national team might have parted ways with the World Cup after their elimination in the round of 32, but for Sebastian Krautz, this World Cup became one of the core memories of his life.

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“I fell in love with America. I’m sorry, it’s just so emotional. Americans are not rude. If we are together, we can achieve great things,” Krautz said during an interview with NBC10 Boston.

Krautz travelled all the way from Germany to support his nation, but was fearful of coming to the United States because of news about criminals and people being mean. But one match changed everything. A stranger’s kindness left him emotional.

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While trying to return home after a match, Krautz couldn’t find a ride; that’s when a stranger came to his aid. Bob and his family gave the stranded Krautz a ride all the way to his hotel. This warm gesture made him fall in love with Boston and America in general. What was funny is that for Krautz, the sting of leaving America was pinching more than Germany’s loss to Paraguay.

He even made a video with Bob and his group where one of them is caught saying, “Enjoy your time in the US.” Krautz said that he watched the video more than 40 times, and each time he had “tears” in his eyes.

Krautz even extended his trip to celebrate the 4th of July in Washington, DC; then he would make his way back to Germany and his family.

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For much of the world, American culture carries a certain stereotype. It just took a good Samaritan to change this taboo. That is the true beauty of the World Cup: it unites people from all over the world. It was not just Krautz who felt the warmth of the Americans; many fans who travelled from different countries with the same mentality left with a changed perspective.

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“People here are very polite,” a fan said in the same video.

This World Cup has certainly been one for the books for the viewers, seeing all the underdogs take on the powerhouse teams. While people who came from all across the world had a changed mindset, even for the Americans, this FIFA changed a lot for them too. Hosting a championship like the World Cup only showed that Americans’ domestic passion for the NFL mirrors their international passion for soccer.