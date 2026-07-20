“Infantino Makes Things About Him”: FIFA President’s Leadership Raises Many Questions After World Cup

The end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup usually merits an in-depth article on the cultural impact, the growth of the game, and the booming economy. But a senior journalist instead chose to focus on how the event felt like a man’s personal gratification mission rather than a purely sporting affair.

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When Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president, rocked up to the World Cup trophy presentation with trainers, many mocked the Swiss national for his apparel choices. However, it was something very personal for Infantino, and Henry Winter, a journalist with over 35 years of experience in soccer writing, saw a different issue.

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“I’m more concerned about his allowance of external interference in disciplinary matters, his consideration of the idea (not his) of expanding the World Cup to 64, destroying qualifying for a start, and the commercialisation of the game through hydration breaks,” he wrote on X.

When the US President asked FIFA to rescind Folarin Balogun’s red card from the Bosnia and Herzegovina game, it broke FIFA’s neutrality principles. It became one of the biggest talking points of the World Cup at that point. The discourse over the hydration break preceded that.

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The mandatory three-minute break in each half, which introduced adverts into a soccer game, was seen as an attempt to Americanize the game, with Infantino driving the change. The expansion project of the World Cup to 48 teams did draw some criticism, and Infantino might have to fight an uphill battle if he ever wants 64 nations to play the biggest event in soccer.

“I’m more concerned about the scandalous price of World Cup tickets (only partly a FIFA issue); the fact that Infantino makes things about him, and his love of being with rich, famous and powerful people, when really everything at FIFA should revolve around the good of the game. It’s almost comical his swooning around wealth and power,” Winter continued.

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Complaints about the sky-high prices of the World Cup and constant meetings with Donald Trump and other political figures have completely changed the public perception of Infantino.

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Winter wrote that Infantino, the young and respected lawyer at UEFA, has changed over time and made it about himself at FIFA.

“Infantino should remember that FIFA should be all about the game, not about him,” Winter warned in his statement before concluding.

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He wanted the sport to be all about the sport, free from any interventions outside the influence of the soccer pitch.