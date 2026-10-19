Inter Miami Boss Reportedly Discussed as Potential Challenger to Gianni Infantino for FIFA Presidency

Gianni Infantino is preparing to seek a fourth term as FIFA president in 2027, but growing opposition from European football officials could complicate his bid to remain in charge of world football. Criticism of his leadership has intensified following controversy over a proposed commercial investment plan involving FIFA’s competition rights. With officials from England and Germany demanding greater transparency and accountability, the search for a credible alternative has become increasingly urgent.

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One name attracting attention is David Beckham. The former England captain is reportedly being discussed by figures within UEFA and the German Football Association (DFB) as a potential challenger to Infantino. According to Sky Sport Germany, Beckham’s global recognition, business experience and connections across football could make him an appealing option for those seeking a change in FIFA leadership. However, the Inter Miami co-owner has not announced any intention to run for the presidency.

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The push for an alternative gained momentum following the latest FIFA Council meeting in Zurich, where Infantino faced questions about FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE), a proposed commercial venture involving the governing body’s competition rights and private investment. The plan drew criticism over the consultation process, with some council members reportedly feeling they had not received sufficient information. Infantino apologised for shortcomings in communication, but the response did little to settle concerns among his critics.

German Football Association president Bernd Neuendorf has made it clear that European officials want a change at the top of FIFA. Speaking exclusively to RTL and Sky Sport, he said: “We are sticking to the objective of seeing someone else at the head of FIFA, and that of course requires presenting an alternative candidate.”

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He stressed that achieving this goal would require putting forward an alternative candidate capable of attracting broad support. UEFA is reportedly looking for a respected figure with leadership experience, international appeal and the ability to build trust across football’s continental confederations. The aim is to find someone who can unite the opposition rather than divide its support among several potential challengers.

Beckham’s name stands out because of his worldwide recognition and experience both on and off the pitch. His playing career with Manchester United, Real Madrid and the England national team made him one of football’s most recognisable figures. Beyond his achievements as a player, he has built a prominent role in the sport’s business side as a co-owner of Inter Miami.

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Interestingly, his connections in North American football could also prove useful as UEFA seeks to build support beyond Europe. However, the former England captain has also criticised FIFA in the past. In 2015, he condemned the organisation’s corruption scandals, describing them as disgusting. Those comments could strengthen his appeal among officials calling for greater accountability and reform.

Despite his apparent suitability on paper, Beckham’s close relationship with Infantino could present a major obstacle. He has participated in FIFA’s official events and campaigns, maintaining links with the current president. Interestingly, Beckham is not the only name to have surfaced in discussions about a possible challenger.

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Other names also emerge as potential Infantino challengers

Several other figures have also been linked to the search for an alternative challenger to Infantino. Arsène Wenger, the former Arsenal manager who has served as FIFA’s chief of global football development since 2019, is among the names reportedly considered by European football officials. However, his close working relationship with Infantino could make it difficult for him to present himself as a candidate offering a clear break from the current leadership.

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Luis Figo, the former Portugal international and Ballon d’Or winner, has also been mentioned as a potential challenger. He previously entered the race for the FIFA presidency in 2015 but withdrew before the election, citing concerns about the process.

Michele Kang, the American businesswoman who owns several women’s football clubs, has also surfaced in reports discussing possible alternatives. Another name to consider is former Switzerland international Ramon Vega, who has publicly expressed his intention to challenge for the presidency.

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Time is also becoming a factor in the search for an alternative. The deadline for submitting presidential nominations is November 18, 2026, ahead of the election scheduled for March 2027 in Rabat, Morocco. European officials must identify a candidate capable of attracting support across FIFA’s 211 member associations, many of which continue to back Infantino.