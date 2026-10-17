Inter Miami Coach Confirms Lionel Messi Traveling for Family, Cutting It Close for MLS Game

Lionel Messi has a prestigious date in Spain before his next MLS assignment, but Inter Miami are not worried about losing their captain for the game that follows. Head coach Cristian “Kily” González has backed the Argentine’s trip to collect the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, insisting he expects Messi back for the New York Red Bulls clash.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Messi will attend the ceremony in Oviedo on October 22, just two days before Miami faces the Red Bulls in Harrison, New Jersey. With the club entering the final stretch of the regular season, the schedule leaves little room for rest. González, however, believes the recognition deserves its place on Messi’s calendar.

ADVERTISEMENT

For González, the trip is about more than fitting an awards ceremony around a football fixture. He believes the honor carries personal significance for Messi and his family, and he wants his captain to enjoy the occasion without worrying about his place in the team. “Yes, he does have this event [in Oviedo], and I love that he will assume it in this way. The whole club agrees that he should be there because it is a terribly important award, not just for him but for his family,” González told reporters.

The Inter Miami coach then made his position on the Red Bulls game clear.

“Then, of course, I will count on him for the game [against the New York Red Bulls]. Leo has the possibility, not an advantage, and I said it the other day after the match, I want him to be good.” González added, “He needs this. He’ll be there, and then I will have him at the game, so I’m not worried about that at all.”

ADVERTISEMENT



His comments offer a clear indication that Miami are comfortable with Messi attending the ceremony before rejoining the squad. The coach wants him available, but he also recognizes the importance of a moment that celebrates the footballer’s achievements beyond the pitch.

Announced in June 2026, the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports made Messi the first individual footballer to receive the prestigious Spanish honor. The awards recognize outstanding achievements across several fields, including sports, literature, science, international cooperation, and the humanities.

ADVERTISEMENT



The jury highlighted not only Messi’s extraordinary career but also his charitable work supporting access to education and healthcare for disadvantaged children. It also praised his consistency, humility, commitment to teamwork, and conduct on the field. Messi welcomed the recognition when the announcement came.

“The truth is that for me it is a great pride to be able to receive this recognition because of the importance it has and for the fact that it is recognized not only for what I do on the pitch but also off the pitch,” he said in a previous interview. “I am very happy and very grateful. I wanted to let you know and send a big hug to everyone. Thank you and see you soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The award places Messi among an impressive group of previous recipients in the sports category, including Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Michael Schumacher, and Eliud Kipchoge. For the Argentine, it adds another distinction to a career already filled with major honours, including the FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

His impact has extended to Miami, too. Since joining Inter Miami, Messi has helped transform the club’s profile and contributed to major successes, including the 2023 Leagues Cup, the 2024 Supporters’ Shield, and the 2025 MLS Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing of Messi’s trip comes as Miami looks to build momentum heading into the MLS playoffs. The club has already secured their postseason place and sits second in the Eastern Conference, with the Argentine continuing to lead their attack.



Messi has scored 23 goals in the MLS Golden Boot race, four ahead of his nearest challenger, FC Dallas forward Petar Musa. His availability, therefore, remains important as Miami pursue their remaining regular-season objectives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before facing the Red Bulls on October 24, Miami must first travel to meet Atlanta United. González will then expect Messi to return from Spain and be ready for the next challenge.



The coach, who took charge in August after Guillermo Hoyos, has also outlined what he needs from the team to get the best out of his captain. Rather than allowing Messi to drop too deep to collect possession, González wants his teammates to create the movement and space that let the No. 10 influence the game closer to goal.

“Depending on the opponent we’re facing, the rest of the teammates have to adapt to find the spaces where he can make the most of his ability. I don’t like it when he comes deep to get the ball. I want him further forward,” González explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

He believes Messi’s tendency to drop back can signal a problem with the team’s build-up rather than a tactical preference. “I understand that when he comes deep to get the ball, it’s because we’re not flowing in our play. So we’re trying to do what we did in the previous game. That’s the key: His teammates have to give him that opportunity so we can find him and hurt the opponent,” he added.

For now, Miami has two priorities: allow Messi to savor an honor that recognizes his wider legacy and ensure the team is ready for its next MLS test. González has made his stance clear. He supports the trip, expects his captain back, and wants the squad to give Messi the platform to make a difference when the Red Bulls arrive.