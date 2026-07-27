Inter Miami Player Rushed Off in Ambulance After Scary Fall at MLS

During the game between Inter Miami and CF Montréal, things took a very serious turn after a massive collision. And it got so bad that the 27-year-old striker, Germán Berterame, had to be carried away in an ambulance.

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With the teams at 0-0 at 69.22 minutes, the Mexican forward challenged Efraín Morales for the ball and took an elbow to the head inside the box. Berterame immediately collapsed onto the turf, unconscious, with a serious head injury.

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The players on the pitch wasted no time and immediately called the medical staff onto the field. Medical teams treated him on the pitch for several minutes before an ambulance came on and took him away from Saputo Stadium straight to the hospital.

Inter Miami’s win over Montréal should have been a happy one. But instead, Germán Berterame’s injury has become the talking point. The referee awarded Inter Miami a penalty for the foul on Berterame after the review. Luis Suárez converted the penalty and celebrated by showing Berterame’s jersey to the camera with his teammates.

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The goal secured Miami’s sixth straight league win. Following the win, Inter Miami manager Guillermo Hoyos delivered the good news.

Hoyos confirmed that Berterame regained consciousness and that his family was kept in the loop and helped them through this tough time. The club announced that Berterame was discharged after overnight observation at Montreal General Hospital. Inter Miami also confirmed the injuries to his left shoulder and nose following the heavy collision.

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The club said that his return depends entirely upon the recovery process and the progress he makes. And this injury couldn’t have come at a worse time because Berterame was just finding form and making a constant impact on the team. After scoring just two goals and dishing two assists in the first nine games, the Mexican was able to score five goals and give two assists in the next eight games.

The injury derails Berterame’s momentum as Miami chases its second league title.

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The timing also leaves Inter Miami facing important games without a reliable attacking option. Lionel Messi remains on post-World Cup rest, placing even more responsibility upon Suárez. Although Suárez has taken up the mantle and scored six goals in his last three games, Berterame’s absence deepens Miami’s attacking burden.

For now, the best news is that Berterame is okay and will be starting his recovery soon.