Iranian Dad Helps Blind 9-Year-Old Son Experience Cristiano Ronaldo’s Goal in a Heartwarming World Cup Moment

Every football fan counts down the four-year wait for the FIFA World Cup to return, chasing the kind of 90-minute drama no other stage can replicate. In that narrow window, new heroes are born, legends remind everyone why they became icons and fans find reasons to fall in love with the game. But sometimes, the true magic of the tournament is found in the quiet human stories that remind everyone why football means so much to so many people.

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One such story came from an Iranian father, who found a beautiful way to help his 9-year-old blind son experience the World Cup.

He created a custom-made tactics board and during the game he guided his son’s hand and explained every move. The first time he did that was during Switzerland’s clash with Qatar. That game ended up 1-1, but the spotlight of the day for sure was stolen by the father-son duo. Now, another video has surfaced of them enjoying Portugal’s 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, and it’s even more heartwarming.

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This time, the father was recreating Cristiano Ronaldo’s second goal in the game. As the goal unfolded, he guided his son’s hands across the board, giving his own commentary. The moment Ronaldo scored, the boy went, “Siuuu”

The video of which shared online has now gone viral.

The emotional scene also showed the world the impact that football and Cristiano Ronaldo have around the world. The superstar is 41 years old, but he has the ability to inspire millions across countries, ages, and backgrounds.

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As for the game, it was a great one for Ronaldo. Because, after all the criticism of not being able to score against DR Congo, this was a much-needed boost. He scored twice against Uzbekistan, and they ended the day with 5-0.

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But one thing is for sure, the father and son’s love and compassion showed everyone what makes the game truly beautiful. They showed that football truly is for everyone. But this isn’t the only feel-good story from this World Cup, and for sure it won’t be the last.

Two jerseys, two heartwarming stories

Sometimes, a football jersey is much more than a shirt; it’s an emotion. And nothing tells it better than two of the most heartwarming stories that have come to light centered around it.

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A viral video from Mexico captured hearts worldwide after a son surprised his father with an official FIFA World Cup 2026 jersey on Father’s Day. The gift was special because of the sacrifice behind it. The young boy has spent more than a year of his allowance to buy it for his dad. When he finally gave his dad the present, he simply broke down in tears. Since its posting, the video has gone viral.

But this isn’t the only story revolving around a jersey. There is one 6-year-old fan who simply didn’t have a jersey, but because he still wanted to show his love for his country, he found his own way to represent Mexico.

Santi just last week went viral when cameras spotted him wearing a Christmas sweater featuring a red Santa instead of an official jersey! He paired his ensemble with Spider-Man boots. The moment went viral and soon reached Santiago Gimenez, who then surprised the young Mexican with an official jersey.

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Well, these are all different stories, but they all have the same common link: love for football.