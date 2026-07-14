Iranian Fan Travels to Norway to Join Erling Haaland and Team’s Celebration After FIFA World Cup Exit

Norway’s exit from the 2026 World Cup was heartbreaking, but the team’s historic run has left an impression both within the country and beyond. As thousands gathered in Oslo to welcome Erling Haaland and the national team as they returned from the US, one supporter’s journey caught attention.

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In a video shared on X by @GeronimoMorgans, an Iranian fan revealed he had travelled all the way from Copenhagen to join the festivities as part of the national team’s homecoming. He made several heartfelt comments about the Norwegian people, and it quickly caught attention online.

“This guy is Iranian but came all the way to Norway just to celebrate with them,” the post’s caption read. “The World Cup is doing more for unity than the UN ever could.”

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Speaking to a local reporter, the fan explained that he had arrived hours before the celebration to experience the atmosphere, explaining he came to Oslo only to join the festivities.

“Since I came in here like five hours before, I was so happy for coming in here,” he said. “I came from Iran, but I’m living in Copenhagen. I came in here for watching this live. Before, I thought Norwegian [people were] really cold, but they aren’t. They are so friendly, and they have a good passion.”

He also added that the trip had exceeded expectations, saying that as a journalist, he hoped to share what he had seen and experienced with his home audience.

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“It’s really incredible,” he said. “It’s unbelievable. I have never seen, and I didn’t think the Norwegian like that. But I changed my mind and maybe my people’s mind. I’m a journalist of Iran, and I get a lot of [interviews] from here and this vibe, and congratulations for you, and happy for Vikings.”

Norway suffered a disappointing 2-1 loss to England in the quarterfinals, where Erling Haaland and co. couldn’t find a way to match Jude Bellingham’s two-goal effort. However, despite the defeat, an emotional homecoming with a story like the Iranian fan’s, it shows the impact the World Cup has had beyond just the field.

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For this fan, the journey to celebrate Haaland and his teammates has become a reminder of football’s ability to bring people together, regardless of culture and borders, as the most popular sport in the world.