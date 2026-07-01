Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeSoccer

Iran’s Football Team Apologizes for What Happened at FIFA World Cup As Hundreds of Fans Reach Airport

google_perference

Add us on Google

Prem Mehta

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 1, 2026 | 4:47 PM EDT

HomeSoccer

Iran’s Football Team Apologizes for What Happened at FIFA World Cup As Hundreds of Fans Reach Airport

google_perference

Add us on Google

Prem Mehta

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 1, 2026 | 4:47 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Iran’s World Cup ended on the cruellest note, and when the players returned to Tehran, the first thought on their minds was to apologize. Team Melli finished third in Group G, having drawn all three of their matches, only to be eliminated when Austria and Algeria played out a 3-3 draw that left Iran outside the tournament’s eight best third-placed sides.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Defender Ramin Rezaeian, who had already broken down in tears after the Egypt draw, addressed the nation directly on the team’s return. “We deserved to advance to the knockout stage, but they made things difficult for us,” he said. “The people of Iran are the most loyal and honorable. We tried to make you happy. If we couldn’t, we apologize.”

The manner of the exit made it sting more. Iran believed they had snatched a stoppage-time winner against Egypt in their final group game, a goal that would have sent them into the knockout rounds for the first time in the nation’s history, before VAR ruled it out for offside. That left their fate in the hands of results elsewhere, and when Algeria and Austria finished level, Team Melli’s seventh World Cup ended exactly how the previous six had, in the group stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their apology didn’t dampen the welcome they received. The team landed from Turkey, and hundreds of fans, including many children, greeted them at Tehran’s airport with chants of “Iran, Iran!”. The musicians, who were in military uniforms, played the national anthem as the players stepped off the plane. 

Fan Mona Banisafa, among the crowd, said the players had nothing to apologize for. “The national team players tried their best, but it didn’t work out. We came to thank them,” she said. “One hundred percent, if the conditions had been a little better, they would have definitely achieved a better result.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei also cited visa denials for some members of the squad’s support staff and travel restrictions as issues the team faced during the tournament, on top of wider tensions between Tehran and Washington. 

Iran came home still chasing the one thing they have failed to achieve in seven World Cups: a trip to the knockout stage. Saturday’s draw came agonizingly close to changing that story. But the reception at the airport indicated that this team and their fans’ relationship was never about the scoreline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

Written by

author-image

Prem Mehta

245 Articles

Prem Mehta is a Tennis Journalist at EssentiallySports, contributing athlete-led coverage shaped by firsthand competitive experience. A former tennis player, he picked up the sport at the age of seven after watching Roger Federer compete at Wimbledon, a moment that sparked a long-term commitment to the game. Ranked among the Top 100 players in India in the Under-14 category, Prem brings a grounded understanding of tennis at the grassroots and developmental levels. His sporting background extends beyond the court, having also competed in district-level cricket, giving him exposure to high-performance environments across disciplines. Prem transitioned from playing to writing to remain closely connected to the sport beyond competition. Before joining EssentiallySports, he worked as a Tennis Analyst at Sportskeeda, covering major ATP and WTA events while tracking trends across both Tours. His coverage centres on match analysis, player narratives, and opinion-led pieces that balance data with intuition. With an academic background in psychology and a strong interest in sport psychology, Prem adds contextual depth to moments of pressure and decision-making, offering readers insight into what unfolds between the lines as much as what appears on the scoreboard.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Firdows Matheen

Related Stories