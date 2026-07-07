“It’s a Sackable Offense”: Ex-USMNT Star Tears Into Roberto Martinez Over Poor Cristiano Ronaldo Decision

And Cristiano Ronaldo’s time in the World Cup is over. After 20 years of giving everything he had for his nation, the greatest striker of this generation has said his final goodbye. But could it have been a different story if Roberto Martinez had taken some tough calls? Mike Grella certainly thinks so.

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The former USMNT star thinks that playing Ronaldo was the biggest mistake against Spain, and that was the main reason why Portugal got knocked out.

“It’s a real shame that Roberto Martinez didn’t have a big enough personality to put his feet down and say, ‘I have to do what’s best for the team’,” said Grella, talking about Martinez playing Ronaldo in the Round of 16 clash.

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Portugal’s World Cup ended with Roberto Martínez leaving as head coach after the painful Round of 16 defeat. But the result against Spain was only the final chapter of a debate growing throughout Portugal’s campaign.

Many, along with Mike Grella, believe that Martinez never made the tough calls despite Cristiano Ronaldo struggling across several games. That conversation has now become the biggest topic after Portugal fell well short of glory again.

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Nobody is questioning anything Ronaldo achieved because his legacy was already written on the wall long before this World Cup. But many believed that the current form should be the standard for selection, and not the resume a player brings.

Goncalo Ramos arrived after joining AC Milan for a reported €74 million and is just entering his prime years. Meanwhile, Ronaldo is playing in Saudi Arabia and is well past his prime. This has pushed many to ask the question: Did the team build itself based on reputation?

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That discussion has only become louder as Portugal struggled despite having one of the best squads in the World Cup, and possibly the best squad in Portugal’s history.

Portugal opened with a frustrating 1-1 draw against DR Congo and a frustrating 0-0 draw against Colombia. And this was before scraping past Croatia to reach the Round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo started against Croatia before Ramos replaced him and eventually scored the winner. And that moment only raises more questions for Martinez as to why he didn’t make the switch even after half-time or even by the end of the game.

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This has been the story for Martinez and Portugal this World Cup. They haven’t played one game, except against Uzbekistan, where this team has shown why they were rated so highly. And we can blame the players all we want, but Martinez must take the blame for it all.

Cristiano Ronaldo does bring his aerial abilities, but when there are no wingers who are providing for Ronaldo, he becomes void. That is when a player like Ramos offers greater movement, sharper pressing, and fresher energy.

Although he didn’t have the best of the season with PSG, starting only 13 games, he does have younger legs and gives you more speed and movement.

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Looking back, many supporters believe this disappointment falls more heavily on Martinez than on Ronaldo. Ronaldo never asked to be dropped because every player naturally wants another chance on football’s biggest stage.

The responsibility belongs to the manager to build the best team, and Martinez never did that. And that is why, after this loss, Portugal has let Martinez go.