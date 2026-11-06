Jesús de Miguel’s Cause of Death Revealed, but Goalkeeper Left ‘Destroyed’ by Tragic Aftermath

A 2-2 game was still tied in the 97th minute, the soccer version of extra innings, when Jesús de Miguel, the 30-year-old CD Tenerife striker, went down after colliding with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono. By 8 a.m. the next day, he was dead, and pathologists have now revealed the shocking cause of death.

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As reported by the island’s newspapers El Día and Canarias7, the Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of Santa Cruz de Tenerife stated that accidental chest trauma is the preliminary cause of death. The toxicology test and CT scan results are still to follow. However, a specialist lab in Spain will conduct further testing and will determine the final results.

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The Sun also reported that the Canary Islands’ High Court of Justice issued an official statement.

“The contents of that report remain confidential out of respect for the privacy of the deceased and his family,” the statement reads. “The court has authorised the transport of the young man’s remains to the mainland for burial.”

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The former Castellón forward’s funeral was held in his parents’ hometown of Navahermosa. His Tenerife teammates were present along with Spain national head coach Luis de la Fuente. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, Atletico Madrid executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin and several others also paid their respects.

Things happened rapidly, especially for Jesús de Miguel’s father, who was watching his son’s game at a hometown bar, where he almost always does. Seconds after watching his son collapse, he was left stunned and then gathered his family to go to Tenerife. That included his daughter-in-law María Fernández, who watched from the stand with his one-year-old grandchild Carla.

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The club have now set its own farewell, with the event set to be held at the Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López, where people have already paid tribute.

“It will be an emotional and heartfelt event on stage, where we have shared his dedication so many times, celebrated his goals, and lived through some of the happiest moments of our recent history,” read a statement from Tenerife.

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Beyond the tributes, the medical response has become another focus of the inquiry. According to El Día, “The manner in which the patient was transported, which should never have been carried out in such a way, was highly dangerous to their physical well-being.”

However, the legal situation seems limited as the Sun reported that “legal experts” don’t expect the investigation to result in a criminal case. Santa Cruz de Tenerife chief prosecutor José Luis Sánchez-Jáuregui reportedly reinforced the same according to Spanish news agency EFE.

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Yet, unlikely charges do not lessen the toll on the goalkeeper at the center of it all.

Owono Faces a Suspension and a Wave of Abuse After the Collision

As tributes continue to pour in for Jesús de Miguel, people have raised questions about goalkeeper Jesus Owono after the incident. Officials sent off the 25-year-old after the collision, and he has since stepped away from the public eye. The Equatorial Guinea international has also deleted his Instagram amid reported threats.

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The Athletic has also reported that Owono has been attempting to deal with the tragic consequences of his challenge. So much so that an Athletic source close to an Andorra teammate of Owono revealed that: “Owono is destroyed, locked in his house and disconnected from the world. Right now, he doesn’t even know who he is.”

They weren’t the only ones worried about Owono as PSG head coach Luis Enrique said, “Clearly we’re all sorry for the family of the player who has died, most of all, but also we have to think about the player who committed the action, his family, and what they are suffering.”

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The 25-year-old also released a statement, through Andorra, “These are the most difficult days of my life. I am struggling to find the words, and it is very hard for me to process anything that has happened.

“I feel immense pain over the loss of Jesus. I am thinking of him, his family, and all the people who loved him. I know there will be many matters to address, and I will face whatever comes with complete respect. But right now, honestly, I cannot think of anything other than Jesus and the grief we are experiencing. Rest in peace, Jesus.”

Referee Manuel Angel Perez Hernandez said he used excessive force while the ball was in play, which led to Owono being sent off. That will carry a three-game ban for the moment, although the Royal Spanish Football Federation has the right to suspend him for up to 12 games. It could mean that the goalkeeper won’t be eligible to play again until at least February.

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Andorra also requested a postponement of the match against Mallorca.