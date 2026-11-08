Jesús De Miguel’s On Field Cardiac Arrest Death Leads Soccer Club to Take Care of One Year Old Daughter

After Jesús De Miguel’s sudden death, Tenerife stepped forward with a commitment that rippled across Spanish soccer. Football rivalries fade into silence when tragedy strikes, and the scene of Porto and Napoli players paying tribute to Tenerife’s beloved Jesús De Miguel was a heartbreaking reminder of that reality. But as the soccer world mourns the sudden loss, Tenerife has stepped forward with a heartfelt gesture to support De Miguel’s grieving family.

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A brutal collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono on November 2 left De Miguel with severe chest trauma, leading to cardiac arrest and forcing the match to be abandoned. Blunt chest impacts can trigger commotio cordis, a rare electrical disruption of the heart, highlighting ongoing debate over on-field emergency medical responses in lower divisions.

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Despite receiving hospital treatment, the Tenerife player suffered cardiac arrest. He passed away the following morning, leaving behind his wife, María, and their 1-year-old daughter, Carla. Because lower-tier Spanish contracts lack the multi-million-dollar safety nets of La Liga, player families face sudden financial vulnerability without direct club intervention. However, Tenerife is making sure that his family is taken care of.

“Tenerife has committed to financially supporting the late Jesús de Miguel’s daughter, Carla, until she turns 18,” The Touchline shared via X.

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The commitment was confirmed by the club’s CEO, Antonio Manuel Porro Granados. “Our plan is to stand by the girl and make sure the entire Tenerife family supports her,” he said. “We want to be there for her at least until she reaches adulthood. This is a commitment we have made at the initiative of our majority shareholder, Rayco Garcia, and one that we all fully support. It is a commitment that Tenerife, as a club, is making to the family and to their daughter, Carla.”

The initiative was spearheaded by Tenerife’s majority shareholder, Raiko García, and has received full backing from the entire organization. The club is also exploring additional avenues to increase financial backing for Jesús De Miguel’s family.

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Moreover, Clubs across Spain and around the world have offered condolences and financial gestures. Fellow Segunda División club Burgos CF offered to donate the entire gate receipts from their upcoming match against Tenerife directly to De Miguel’s daughter and heirs. UD Almería also announced plans to donate ticket revenue in his honour.

While the soccer community deserves all the credit for standing by Miguel’s family at their most challenging time, his passing was a great loss for Spanish soccer as well.

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Born in Madrid, Jesús De Miguel began his youth development at CDE Lugo de Fuenlabrada. It was just before moving into the academy setup at CD Leganés. He made his senior debut with Leganés B during the 2015–16 season.

De Miguel spent several years grinding through Spain’s competitive third and fourth tiers. He helped secure promotion from the fourth tier to Segunda División B with both CF Internacional de Madrid and CDA Navalcarnero before establishing himself as a reliable scorer with Unionistas de Salamanca.

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After joining CD Castellón in January 2023, De Miguel enjoyed the biggest breakthrough of his career. He scored 16 goals during the 2023–24 campaign to finish as the club’s top scorer and fire them into the Segunda División, earning his first taste of second-tier professional football at age 27. Eventually, across three seasons with the club, he netted 25 goals in 88 appearances.

In July 2025, De Miguel signed with CD Tenerife following their relegation to the Primera Federación. Forming an effective strike partnership with Enric Gallego, he scored 11 goals in 34 league games. It helped Tenerife win their group and secure an immediate return to the Segunda División in 2026. Across his entire senior career, he recorded 77 league goals in 257 appearances.

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Several high-profile Spanish internationals and La Liga players, including Pedro Porro, Álex Remiro, Borja Iglesias, Álvaro Morata, and Álex Baena, have publicly contributed to the crowdfunding campaign for Jesús de Miguel’s family. Launched on GoFundMe by Hércules CF striker and former Tenerife player Fran Sol, the fundraiser has already surpassed €100,000 in donations.

Losing De Miguel can never be compensated, but the soccer world proved once again what it means to show solidarity.