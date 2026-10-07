Journalists Slam Cristiano Ronaldo Over “Foolish” and “Embarrassing” Statement to Portugal Coach

Cristiano Ronaldo promised he would tell the truth. Now he has – and it took 1,740 words. The Portugal captain finally broke his silence over his sudden departure from the national team camp, laying out his version of the fallout with head coach Jorge Jesus in a lengthy Instagram statement. Ronaldo accused the coach of breaking his word twice, but one detail from the explosive post has left fans particularly puzzled.

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Ronaldo explained that Jesus had initially told him he would manage his minutes during the international break. The plan included playing the first and final games, while Ronaldo would potentially sit out the trip to Norway and Denmark. The veteran forward rejected that idea, insisting that staying behind would send the wrong message as Portugal’s captain.

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Then came the Norway game. Ronaldo said an assistant approached him during lunch and told him that Jesus wanted to know whether he could play 30 minutes. He agreed, even though the plan had originally been for him to feature in the next match. He warmed up from half-time, waited for his chance, and watched the clock run down without being introduced. For Ronaldo, that was the first broken promise.

What followed appears to have made the situation even more uncomfortable. According to Ronaldo, he, Jesus, and Al-Nassr sporting director Simao Coutinho later discussed how to close the issue. Ronaldo said they agreed that Jesus would explain the situation during his next press conference and clarify that Ronaldo had never demanded playing time.

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A set of talking points was subsequently prepared, with Ronaldo saying he had reviewed and approved them. One particular line caught football fans off guard.

Among the notes was a proposed explanation from Jesus that read: “I made a mistake by putting someone of the stature of Pelé or Maradona on to warm up and then not putting him in the game.” The comparison immediately became the talking point.

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Seeing his lengthy note, a reporter named Daniel Solana (on X) wrote, “This is embarrassing. You don’t get to abandon your national team because you feel a promise was broken, then dress it up as a matter of principle. You’re the captain. The standard is supposed to be higher for you, not optional when your ego gets bruised. Portugal is bigger than Cristiano Ronaldo. Always has been. Always will be.”

Another journalist highlighted the comments on Pele or Maradona and said, “There’s no one in the history of sports more foolish than this. I’m so, so sorry 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

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Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of football’s greatest players, and his record for Portugal speaks for itself. But seeing his name placed alongside Pelé and Diego Maradona in a proposed statement from his own manager struck some fans as excessive.

Some of the other reporters were in disbelief. Transfer News Live quoted that point and added, “Cristiano Ronaldo really wrote those words in a statement, asked the national team manager to say it in a press conference and then made them public for us all to see. 🤣🤣”

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However, the detail also needs a little context. Ronaldo did not claim that he personally demanded Jesus compare him with the two icons. He said he had “validated” the notes prepared for the press conference.

But still, some of the reports claimed they had to “do a double take” while going through that part of the note.

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Football fans summed up the mood bluntly, questioning why Ronaldo needed to be compared with Pelé and Maradona at all. Others focused on the sheer scale of the statement, with Ronaldo spreading his explanation across 10 Instagram slides and leaving virtually no part of the dispute untouched.

Another renowned journalist, Fede Cristofanelli, wrote, “I really can’t believe it. Cristiano Ronaldo admitted in a letter that he wrote a text for Jorge Jesus to read in public, exposing himself for having warmed him up and not playing, and, among 8 points, in one he put himself on the level of Pelé and Maradona. A delirious one.”

But while the comparison became the most debated part of his post, Ronaldo’s central complaint remained clear: he felt Jesus had broken his word.

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The 41-year-old also accepted some responsibility. He apologized for failing to greet the Portuguese supporters after the Norway match and admitted that walking out of the camp was his mistake. At the same time, he maintained that honesty mattered more to him than simply remaining with the squad.

Ronaldo insisted that he has not retired from international football either. Despite the fallout, he said he would remain available for Portugal once he served any punishment handed down by the Portuguese Football Federation. His focus, he stressed, remains on competing rather than receiving a ceremonial farewell.

Portugal, meanwhile, has tried to cool the situation. Federation president Pedro Proença described the dispute as a misunderstanding and said Ronaldo could return whenever he wants. Jesus also left the door open, saying Ronaldo would remain eligible if he decided to come back. So, despite the dramatic exit, the story may not be over.