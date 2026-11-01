“Keep Your Mouth Shut”: Real Madrid Boss Weighs In on Kylian Mbappé Controversy

A joke that was meant to make people laugh has turned into a diplomatic and commercial headache for Kylian Mbappé. As the backlash in China continues, Real Madrid manager José Mourinho has finally addressed the controversy, warning that the incident reflects the risks of speaking in today’s world.

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The issue began during an appearance on the French talk show The Bridge, where Mbappé was asked which internet meme featuring him made him laugh the most. The French forward recalled a video in which someone had edited his face onto the image of a political leader. He described the figure as “some guy – I think he’s a Chinese dictator,” before the program showed a meme resembling former Chinese leader Mao Zedong. Although Mbappé did not mention Mao by name, the reference quickly attracted attention in China.

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Mourinho addressed the incident at his pre-match press conference ahead of Real Madrid’s game against Racing Santander. “This situation with China highlights the dangers of today’s world, where often the best thing to do is to keep your mouth shut because there’s a risk in so many of the things you say and comment on,” he said. He also praised the response from Mbappé and the club, adding that both had acted responsibly. “As far as we’re concerned, that’s it; there’s nothing more for us to do.”

However, the reaction in China was swift. Mbappé’s remark drew criticism from fans and organizations, while Chinese companies began distancing themselves from the French captain. Dairy brands Mengniu and Shanghai Milkground Food Tech, along with beverage company Eastroc, ended their commercial partnerships with him. The Chinese Football Association also condemned the comments and called for an apology from Real Madrid.

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Mbappé responded on social media, admitting that his words were poorly judged. “My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world,” he wrote. He stressed that causing offense was never his intention and apologized to those upset by the remark.

Real Madrid followed with a statement on October 28, expressing regret for any discomfort caused by their player’s words. The club also emphasized its respect for China, its history, culture, and citizens, while acknowledging Mbappé’s apology. La Liga joined the effort to calm the situation, saying it deeply regretted the offense caused and reaffirming its respect for Chinese fans and institutions. League president Javier Tebas also apologized to the Chinese people, making clear that Mbappé’s comments did not represent the competition.

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However, the statements have not yet restored normal relations. China Media Group (CMG), which oversees state broadcaster CCTV, had suspended La Liga broadcasts and described apologies from Mbappé, Real Madrid, and the league as an essential condition for moving forward. Although CMG later acknowledged receiving the apologies, it has not confirmed that coverage will resume.

The impact was already visible over the weekend. CCTV’s sports channels did not show the scheduled La Liga fixtures, including Villarreal’s defeat to Espanyol and Atlético Madrid’s win over Levante. It remained unclear whether the broadcaster had removed the matches from its schedule or had never planned to air them. Meanwhile, the streaming platform Migu continued to carry some fixtures, leaving the extent of the broadcasting restrictions uncertain.

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Why does the China controversy matter for Real Madrid and La Liga?

For Real Madrid, the dispute carries significance well beyond one player’s public comments. The club has a huge following in China, making the market important to its international profile and commercial relationships. With Chinese sponsors ending their association with Mbappé and the broadcaster putting La Liga coverage on hold, the fallout could have consequences for both the player and Spanish football.

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The sensitivity surrounding the reference is also important. Mao led China from 1949 until his death in 1976, and jokes about the country’s former leader remain a social taboo. What Mbappé may have viewed as an amusing internet meme therefore landed very differently with Chinese audiences. The episode has once again exposed the risks global athletes face when casual remarks cross cultural and political boundaries.



Mourinho, meanwhile, made it clear that he felt the club had handled its responsibility. Asked whether he feared being misrepresented by AI-generated videos, the Portuguese coach dismissed the concern. “My club is Real Madrid, and my player is Kylian Mbappe,” he said, adding that both had shown class by responding quickly.

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He also praised Mbappé’s maturity and respect following the Ballon d’Or ceremony, where the Frenchman finished behind Harry Kane.



For now, Real Madrid is hoping the apologies will be enough to move past the controversy. But with broadcasting arrangements still uncertain and commercial partners already walking away, the consequences may take longer to settle. Mourinho may believe there is nothing more for the club to do. The response from China will ultimately determine whether this chapter is closed.