Kylian Mbappé and French Team Became Boston’s Newest Attraction During FIFA World Cup

Since the 2026 World Cup kicked off, France has chosen Boston’s Four Seasons Hotel as their base. And just as they are ready to face Spain in the semifinal, Four Seasons Hotel has turned the Boylston Street property into a major local attraction. Hundreds of fans continually gather outside barricades, hoping to catch glimpses of star players like Kylian Mbappé. A blue sea of fans is crowding in front of the hotel, and Boston has a new city attraction, albeit temporary.

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“ THE FRENCH TEAM’S HOTEL , LOCATED ON BOYLSTON STREET, HAS BECOME AN UNMISSABLE PASSING SPOT IN THE CITY!” Actu Foot shared via X. “ Tourist buses are now stopping right in front of the Four Seasons (the Blues’ hotel). A tour guide even shouted, “Tell (Kylian) Mbappé that we love him,” yesterday before carrying on her way. ”

This World Cup, France has enjoyed a historically dominant run, becoming the first team in World Cup history to score 3+ goals in five consecutive matches. And Kylian Mbappé has overtaken legendary figures to become France’s ultimate World Cup talisman.

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He scored 8 goals in the current 2026 tournament, bringing his all-time World Cup total to 20 goals across three editions. So, for the French team, Boston’s Four Seasons hotel is proving to be their lucky stay.

“We felt that Boston City, Massachusetts State, wanted the French national team,” the French Football Federation’s head of security and liaison officer, Mohamed Sanhadji, said back in June. “We can find equipment everywhere; we found [at Bentley] a sincere cooperation, a nice cooperation. All the responsible people of the University of Bentley wanted France, so for us, it was easy. They made things very easy for us.”

It’s been more than a month since the French team has been residing in the Four Seasons hotel. The property is now no longer a hotel accommodating a visiting team, but a tourist spot hoping to catch a glimpse of Mbappé and others.

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If France turns out to be the winner in the semi-final, we can speculate what the scenes will be around the Four Seasons hotel till the final. Mbappé enters the blockbuster against Spain, leading the Golden Boot race with 8 goals . Same dominance in two more games means Boston could have a new idol to follow.

What started as a convenient location for France in the World Cup was the least expected to turn into a tourist spot. The city of the Red Sox turned into a sea of blue.