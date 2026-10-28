Kylian Mbappé Faces Backlash in China: Brands Cut Ties, Broadcasts Suspended, Gaming Removal Reported

Kylian Mbappé’s attempt to laugh off an internet meme has turned into a costly controversy in China. The Real Madrid superstar has apologized for his “ill-judged” remarks about the country’s late leader, Mao Zedong, but the damage has already spread beyond football, threatening his lucrative endorsements and Spanish football’s commercial interests.

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Within hours, Chinese brands severed ties with Mbappé. State broadcaster CCTV has now reportedly put La Liga coverage under a conditional halt. As per Cadena SER, they have also removed content related to the French star. The fallout spread faster than the meme itself. The controversy also reached the financial markets, as Swiss sportswear brand On Holding, which recently signed Mbappé as an ambassador after his departure from Nike, saw its shares fall 3.5% in pre-market trading on Wall Street on Tuesday. With the Asia-Pacific region accounting for more than 20% of its global sales and the company operating over 80 stores in China, the incident raised concerns about its reputation in a crucial market.

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The consequences extended into gaming, too, with reports suggesting that Mbappé would be removed from PES and FC Online. As per eFHUB’s IG post, he has reportedly been removed from the Chinese versions of eFootball. Meanwhile, La Liga scrambled to contain the damage, apologized to Chinese fans and distanced itself from the forward’s personal comments.

The controversy began after clips from an interview on French talk show The Bridge, hosted by Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, circulated online. Discussing the internet jokes that portray him as a dictator because of his influence at his clubs, Mbappé reportedly identified a meme featuring his face superimposed on an image resembling Mao.

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“The meme that makes me laugh the most, it’s the one where there’s a video of a guy, I think he’s a Chinese dictator…” Mbappé said before laughing. He reportedly added that he regularly shared the meme with friends. The original video is no longer available on the show’s YouTube channel, and the exact date of the interview remains unclear.

The remarks struck a nerve in China, where Mao remains a highly sensitive figure despite the devastating consequences of his rule. Dongqiudi, one of the country’s leading football platforms, highlighted the comments on Monday evening, describing them as inappropriate and offensive to Chinese people. Clips and screenshots subsequently spread across Chinese social media, with some users calling for a boycott of Mbappé and Real Madrid.

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The backlash soon moved beyond online criticism. China’s largest dairy producer, Mengniu, and drinks company Dongpeng announced that they were ending their partnerships with the footballer. Both companies cited a zero-tolerance policy towards statements or actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people, although neither needed to spell out the controversy in detail.

China’s state broadcaster CCTV also reportedly halted La Liga coverage, while state-backed media indicated that content featuring Mbappé would no longer appear on its news platforms. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian added that remarks hurting Chinese people’s feelings would naturally face opposition across society.

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La Liga’s commercial empire in China, built over years – now hung in the balance. La Liga has spent years building its presence in China, establishing commercial and broadcasting relationships that bring the competition to millions of fans.



The league issued a statement expressing deep regret over the offense caused by Mbappé’s remarks, stressing that they were personal and did not represent the organization. It also reaffirmed its respect for China and promised to work with local partners to address the situation.

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President Javier Tebas took the response further, revealing that he had met China’s ambassador to Spain to discuss the fallout and find a way forward. He emphasized the importance of preserving partnerships built over years, including the strategic agreement with the Chinese Professional Football League that runs until 2029.



“The damage that Mbappé has just done to LaLiga (and to its TV rights) by laughing at a meme that compares him to the dictator of China, Mao Zedong, is colossal,” journalist Albert Ortega wrote. A fan also highlighted the league’s reported international television revenue, claiming that China accounts for a substantial share.

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As criticism intensified, Mbappé finally addressed the controversy directly. “My comment was ill-judged, and I now understand that it hurt many people in China and in Chinese communities around the world,” he said in a statement. “I apologize to everyone; my words have upset.”



On Holding welcomed the apology and reiterated its deep respect for China. However, CCTV made clear that words alone would not settle the matter, saying it would judge Mbappé by his actions. Some social media users remained unconvinced, with one responding to the apology: “Not accepted. Not forgiven!!”



Mbappé’s nickname as a football dictator had been locker-room humor. But a joke about Mao carried a different weight in China.

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Now, the French captain faces a challenge that goals and trophies cannot resolve. His apology may help ease tensions, but rebuilding trust with Chinese fans, sponsors, and football authorities will require more than a statement.