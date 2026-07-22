Lamine Yamal’s $12.6 Million Purchase From Shakira at the Age of 19 Goes Viral After the FIFA World Cup

It looks like Lamine Yamal already knew that he was going to win the World Cup back in 2025. Because he made a purchase so big that the reports that are popping up now seem unreal. It is being reported that Lamine Yamal made a $12 million purchase at the age of 19.

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“Lamine Yamal was just 19 years old when he bought a $12.6 million mansion in Esplugues de Llobregat, very close to Barcelona. It is the same house that was home to Shakira and Gerard Piqué for years… The change in the footballer’s life has been enormous. Not long ago, he lived in Rocafonda,” wrote upso.positive on their Instagram post.

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Lamine Yamal’s private mansion became the point of conversation after an attempted burglary during Spain’s 2026 World Cup run. Reports claimed that two masked intruders tried entering the Esplugues de Llobregat property but ended up fleeing after security spotted them.

Yamal was in the United States preparing for Spain’s World Cup semifinal against France when the attempt took place. As investigators examined the break-in, Spanish media revealed the home belonged to Barcelona’s teenage superstar, Lamine Yamal, bringing his quiet property purchase into the spotlight.

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The mansion itself had already changed hands months earlier, although Yamal never officially announced it to the public.

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Spanish reports said he completed the purchase during late October in 2025 after agreeing to a deal around €10.5 million. The estate belonged to Gerard Piqué and Shakira, who listed it following their separation in 2022. Originally, the estate was priced at €14 million, but the property value dropped after one section was sold separately before Yamal bought the rest of it.

But there is a reason this estate is still one of Barcelona’s most talked-about celebrity homes.

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Built in 2012, the 3,800-square-metre compound includes three residences overlooking the Mediterranean and sits just minutes away from Barcelona’s training ground. The property features six bedrooms, five bathrooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a tennis court, gym, landscaped gardens, and Shakira’s former recording studio.

Spanish outlets also reported that Yamal plans to renovate parts of the mansion, including converting the studio into a gaming room or private cinema.

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Despite buying one of Spain’s most famous homes, Yamal preferred keeping the purchase away from public eyes. Instead of making an announcement, he shared Instagram photographs showing the property’s distinctive pool and gardens, and the fans wasted no time in connecting the dots.

The move reflected a teenager whose life has changed after signing with Barcelona until 2031 and helping Spain win the 2026 World Cup. At just 19, Yamal has already collected football’s biggest prizes while buying homes for his parents, grandmother, and finally one for himself.