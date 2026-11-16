“Let’s Lead the World of Sports”: Former USMNT Star Floats US Women’s Coach for Men’s Team

The USMNT’s search for a new head coach has already taken an unexpected turn. With Mauricio Pochettino heading to Manchester United, former U.S. international Kyle Martino has put forward a name few might have expected: Emma Hayes.

ADVERTISEMENT



The suggestion is certainly unconventional. Hayes is currently leading the USWNT and is also part of the group tasked with finding Pochettino’s successor. But Martino believes U.S. Soccer should consider something bigger than simply appointing another men’s team coach.

ADVERTISEMENT



Speaking on TNT Sports, the former USMNT midfielder made it clear that his idea was not meant to provoke a reaction. Instead, he wanted to start a serious conversation about what could be possible. “I got a name for you guys. And this isn’t clickbait; this is a conversation starter… Emma Hayes. Hear me out here… Manage both teams. Yeah. Manage the men and women at the same time… Let’s lead the world of sports.”



Martino anticipated the backlash, too, joking that critics would soon be ready to attack the suggestion. But he stood by his choice, pointing to Hayes’ achievements, her connection with U.S. Soccer and her ability to command attention both on and off the pitch.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Martino, the argument begins with Hayes’ credentials. The English coach spent 12 years at Chelsea, building one of the most successful sides in women’s club football. She won multiple domestic titles, including seven Women’s Super League crowns, before taking charge of the USWNT in 2024.



Her impact with the American side was immediate. Despite having only a short preparation window before the Paris Olympics, Hayes guided the team through an unbeaten campaign and secured gold with a 1-0 victory over Brazil in the final. She was subsequently awarded the inaugural Women’s Johan Cruyff Trophy. Those achievements are exactly why Martino believes her name deserves consideration for the men’s job.

ADVERTISEMENT



“This isn’t clickbait. This is a conversation starter. I’m sure trolls are gonna come out from underneath their bridges and get their thumbs busy,” he said before explaining his reasoning. “Emma Hayes is one of the best coaches in the world. She’s got an incredible resume. She’s done it abroad. She’s done it here. She’s got a great relationship with U.S. Soccer. She’s got a great relationship with the fans.”



But Martino’s proposal goes beyond simply handing Hayes the USMNT position. He wants her to lead both national teams, arguing that their international schedules generally do not overlap. That, in his view, could make the arrangement more realistic than it might initially sound.

ADVERTISEMENT



He also sees the idea as an opportunity for U.S. Soccer to take a broader step towards equality in the sport. “I mean equal pay, we did that for players, equal opportunity, let’s do that for coaches,” Martino added.



He also highlighted Hayes’ personality and appeal, describing her as one of the most entertaining figures he has seen in football. For Martino, those qualities matter in a sport where results and public engagement increasingly go hand in hand.

ADVERTISEMENT



Martino did acknowledge that managing both sides could prove complicated. Even so, he argued that Hayes should at least be part of the conversation, whether for the men’s role or a more limited appointment.

There is one immediate complication: Hayes is already involved in the search committee. Martino suggested that U.S. Soccer could remove her from that responsibility and consider her as a candidate instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma Hayes’ USWNT future makes the proposal complicated

Hayes’ appointment to the USWNT in November 2023 was itself a major moment for American soccer. After 11 seasons at Chelsea, she agreed to take over the national team following the conclusion of the 2023-24 Women’s Super League campaign.



She arrived in May 2024, just two months before the Paris Olympics. The timing left little room for a lengthy transition, especially with the Americans still recovering from their disappointing 2023 Women’s World Cup campaign, where they suffered their earliest-ever exit.

ADVERTISEMENT



Yet Hayes quickly restored belief. The Olympic gold medal in Paris gave the team a fresh start and strengthened her reputation as one of the leading coaches in the game.



That makes the timing of Martino’s suggestion particularly interesting. The USWNT is approaching another major tournament cycle, with the 2027 Women’s World Cup on the horizon. Walking away from that project, or dividing her attention between two national teams, would be a significant decision.



There is also the question of whether U.S. Soccer would be prepared to appoint a woman to lead its men’s national team. Martino’s proposal challenges that convention, but the federation would have to weigh the practical and sporting implications before taking such a step.

ADVERTISEMENT



For now, Hayes remains part of the leadership group involved in finding Pochettino’s replacement. The Argentine’s departure has opened a fresh chapter for the USMNT after he guided the side to the 2026 World Cup round of 16, and U.S. Soccer must now find someone capable of building on that progress.



Names such as Pep Guardiola have already entered the conversation, although reports suggest the former Manchester City manager is keen to take time away from coaching. Former USMNT stars Landon Donovan and Tim Howard have also questioned whether Guardiola would be the right fit for the American squad.



Martino, meanwhile, has offered a very different direction. Whether U.S. Soccer takes the suggestion seriously remains to be seen, but his argument has put a question on the table that the federation may not have expected to face: could the coach already leading one national team be the right person to lead both?



