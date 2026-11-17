For Lionel Messi, saying goodbye to Argentina was never going to be easy. After more than two decades representing the Albiceleste, the 39-year-old finally brought his international playing career to a close in an emotional farewell. Yet, just weeks after that tearful night, the Argentine legend could be preparing for another chapter with his country, this time away from the pitch.

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According to reports from Motivaciones Fútbol, Messi could take up a mentorship role with Argentina at the 2028 Copa América. Rather than returning as a player, the Inter Miami forward could help guide the next generation, sharing the experience and leadership that made him one of the most influential figures in the national team’s history.

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The proposed arrangement has drawn comparisons with Sergio Agüero’s involvement during Argentina’s victorious 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar. The former Manchester City striker was considered for a position that would have allowed him to serve as a bridge between the players and coaching staff. However, after discussions with head coach Lionel Scaloni and Messi, Agüero decided against taking on daily responsibilities. Instead, he travelled to Qatar as a supporter and remained available for national team events as an ambassador.



Messi’s reported role could follow a similar approach, allowing him to stay connected with the dressing room without the demands of international football. His presence could also offer valuable guidance to emerging talents as Argentina prepares for life beyond its iconic No. 10.

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Replacing a player of Messi’s stature is never going to be straightforward. However, Argentina already has several promising names capable of carrying the team forward, and one player has particularly attracted attention.



Como midfielder Nico Paz is among the youngsters expected to shoulder greater responsibility in the coming years. The 22-year-old has impressed with his technical ability and attacking instincts, making him one of the emerging talents to watch. He has also been tipped as a potential successor to Messi’s famous No. 10 shirt.

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Having Messi around could make that transition considerably easier. The veteran forward’s understanding of the game, experience in high-pressure situations, and knowledge of what it takes to represent Argentina could prove invaluable to Paz and his younger teammates.

Meanwhile, Scaloni’s continued involvement could provide further stability as the world champions enter a new phase. With established figures such as Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez, Enzo Fernández, and Alexis Mac Allister still part of the setup, Argentina has a strong foundation to build upon.

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However, the reported mentorship plan remains unconfirmed. Neither Messi nor the Argentine Football Association has officially announced an arrangement for the 2028 tournament. For now, the possibility offers an interesting glimpse of how the legendary forward could continue contributing to his country without returning to competitive international football.

And while the reports have sparked excitement about his potential return, Messi’s emotional farewell remains fresh in the memories of Argentine supporters.

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Revisiting Lionel Messi’s emotional farewell to Argentina

Messi’s final appearance for Argentina was never going to be just another international fixture. The occasion brought together thousands of supporters at Buenos Aires’ Monumental Stadium, who gathered to celebrate a career that had given the country some of its greatest footballing memories.

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Argentina defeated Benin 3-0, with Messi contributing a goal and two assists. Nicolás Otamendi opened the scoring before the young Nico Paz doubled the advantage. Messi then put the finishing touch on the night with a goal of his own, giving supporters the moment they had been waiting for.



But the real emotion came after the final whistle. With teammates visibly moved, Messi addressed the crowd and reflected on what representing Argentina had meant to him. He also remembered his father, Jorge, whose determination had helped set his international journey in motion when European interest threatened to take the youngster away from his homeland.

“It’s difficult to say something today. There are too many emotions, a lot of things crossing my mind. The first thing I think about is my father,” Messi said. The forward then spoke about the privilege of wearing the national shirt for more than 20 years, including the difficult periods when Argentina struggled to win major trophies. “It was a massive honor to defend this shirt for more than 20 years. Even during the worst moments we went through, I never stopped fighting, of giving it my all, and being here always.”

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His next words captured the emotions of the entire evening. “I promise you that if it was up to me, I’d be here my entire life. Because playing for Argentina is the most beautiful thing that can happen to anyone.”

Messi also admitted that leaving the national team would be painful but felt the moment had arrived. Having finally achieved his childhood dream of winning the World Cup along with two Copa América titles and the Finalissima, he had little left to prove. “I wish I could stay here for the rest of my life, but I feel like this is the moment,” he added.



For Argentina, that farewell marked the end of an extraordinary playing era. But if the reports about 2028 prove true, Messi might not have to stay away from the national team for long. This time, rather than leading the Albiceleste with the ball at his feet, he could help shape the players who will carry his legacy forward.