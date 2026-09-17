Lionel Messi Gets Into Heated Exchange With MLS Commissioner After Campeones Cup Win

Lionel Messi has now won his 49th trophy and become the most decorated player in soccer history. But what caught the attention of most of the fans was the animated exchange between Messi and the MLS commissioner.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Franco Panizo, an independent beat reporter on Inter Miami, wrote on X, “Lionel Messi has some words for MLS commissioner Don Garber. Messi went over to Garber twice after the Campeones Cup trophy celebration and looked pretty animated while giving Garber an earful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Argentine approached the MLS commissioner during the celebrations and appeared visibly frustrated. Messi returned toward Garber again, keeping the exchange going as cameras followed the moment. Garber appeared to ask Messi for something, but Messi seemed to refuse him.

The moment carried extra weight because Messi and Garber have had tension between them since 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Messi missed the MLS All-Star Game for the second year running in 2025 and received a 1-match suspension from the league for an unapproved absence. Garber later admitted the situation had affected their relationship, saying, “He’s still mad at me.”

He added, “We’re communicating a little more,” showing that their relationship had improved somewhat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garber also believed Messi directed some of his frustration over MLS officiating toward him.

“I’m not sure that he looks at me as the guy who picks the officials,” Garber said. He then added, “He’s got to complain to somebody. I’ll take it,” while discussing their strained relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

For context, Messi missed the 2024 All-Star Game because of an ankle injury from the Copa America. This year, he missed it as he was resting after the World Cup final, along with his national and club teammate Rodrigo De Paul.

That history makes the latest exchange interesting, but it still does not explain what happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proceedings on the field, however, gave Messi plenty to celebrate before that moment. He opened the scoring in the 24th minute, rising to head Luis Suárez’s cross into the net. The goal became his 100th for Inter Miami in 115 appearances across all competitions. Messi then created Casemiro’s 81st-minute header, delivering the corner that sealed Miami’s 2-0 victory.

The win gave Inter Miami their 4th trophy since Messi arrived, continuing their annual title run. Messi had already won the Leagues Cup, Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup with Miami.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, he had another trophy and a personal milestone on the same night. After scoring, assisting, and lifting the 49th trophy of his career, Messi finished the night on top. But the same cannot be said for his team.

This is Inter Miami’s only trophy so far in the 2026 season. In the MLS, Messi and Co. are at #2 in the Eastern Conference standings with 45 points from 25 games. Nashville tops the leaderboard with 54 points from the same number of games.

Inconsistent form has affected the Argentine’s side over the last few months, and Messi’s moments of individual magic have not proved enough on several nights. They lost two, won three, and drew five of their last ten fixtures.

ADVERTISEMENT

But for club owner David Beckham, that’s a non-issue when considering Messi for soccer’s highest individual award.

David Beckham makes case for Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or

Inter Miami just lifted another trophy, and David Beckham is already making his case for Messi’s Ballon d’Or. Messi scored his 100th goal for Miami before helping secure the Campeones Cup against Cruz Azul. That gave Beckham another chance to explain why he believes Messi deserves the award again.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He deserves to be considered for the Ballon d’Or. He, in my opinion, should win it,” Beckham said.

What made Beckham’s comments stand out was the season Messi had put together at 39 years old. Messi had already helped Argentina reach another World Cup final during a strong tournament run. He finished with 8 goals and 4 assists while becoming the first player to start 3 finals.

With Miami, Messi also had 19 goals and 13 assists while chasing another MLS MVP.

But Beckham was not the only person praising Messi after Miami’s latest trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Managing owner Jorge Mas called Messi “a competitive beast” and “a winner” after watching him closely. Mas said the fire inside Messi remains as strong as when he plays for Argentina. His comments added another voice to the growing conversation around Messi’s Ballon d’Or chances.

The praise continued when new Miami coach Kily González also made his case after victory. González had played alongside Messi for Argentina before eventually becoming his coach in Miami.

“Lionel is No. 1. There’s no one like him, and I have no doubts,” González said. With Beckham, Mas and González all backing Messi, the Ballon d’Or race is heating up.