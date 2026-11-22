Lionel Messi is famous for his amazing footwork, brilliant goals, and ability to control a football match. But this time, the Argentine superstar made headlines for a very different reason. During Inter Miami’s Nov. 21 MLS Cup Playoffs clash against Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium, Messi threw the ball straight at an opponent’s face, leaving him on the ground.

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The incident happened just before half-time. Inter Miami were already 1-0 down and had only 10 players on the pitch. When Messi prepared to take a throw-in, Columbus forward Gonzalo Tapia stood in front of the Argentine and tried to stop him from taking a quick throw. But Messi reacted by throwing the ball directly at Tapia’s face, and he immediately fell to the ground.

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Footage of the incident also showed Messi shrugging his shoulders afterwards. His reaction appeared to show little concern about what had just happened. The moment quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the game. Tapia had already scored against Miami earlier in the match, and this heated exchange added more tension to an already difficult night for Messi’s team.

Columbus took the lead in the ninth minute after goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair brought down Tapia inside the penalty area. The referee immediately awarded a penalty, and the Chilean forward converted it to make the score 1-0.

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Things became even worse for Miami in the 36th minute. Defender Gonzalo Lujan received his second yellow card of the match and had to leave the pitch. The red card forced Inter Miami to play with just 10 players for the rest of the game. Messi and his teammates were now under more pressure as they tried to find a way back into the match.

The Argentine also struggled to get past Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte. Schulte stopped two of Messi’s attempts in the first half, including a close-range shot in the 23rd minute and a free kick in the 31st.

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With Miami trailing and struggling to create chances, frustration was starting to build.

Columbus Coach Questions Officiating as Messi Escapes Red Card

After the confrontation, referee Allen Chapman decided not to send Messi off. Instead, he showed yellow cards to both Messi and Tapia. However, the decision quickly attracted attention because Messi had thrown the ball directly at the Columbus player’s face. Many fans questioned why the Argentine escaped a red card.

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Columbus Crew head coach Laurent Courtois was also unhappy with the referee’s decision. Speaking at his post-match press conference, he made his feelings clear.

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“Everybody knows that he deserved more than a yellow card,” Courtois said (via The Guardian). “It’s just really sad.”

However, Chapman later explained why he did not send Messi off.

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“The force used was negligible and the offense did not reach the level of violent conduct,” the referee told a pool reporter.

In other words, Chapman felt Messi’s action deserved a yellow card but did not meet the requirements for a red card.

Now, coming to the football rules, they do allow referees to send off players for throwing a ball at an opponent. According to Law 12 of the International Football Association Board (IFAB), a referee can show a red card for “violent conduct” when a player uses excessive force against an opponent who is not challenging for the ball unless the force used was negligible.

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The rules also cover situations where a player throws an object at someone. This includes the ball itself. The punishment depends on the force used. A reckless action results in a yellow card for unsporting behaviour, while an action involving excessive force can lead to a red card.

This means Messi could have received a red card if the referee had decided that his throw involved excessive force. However, Chapman believed the force was negligible. He therefore decided that Messi’s action did not reach the level of violent conduct.

While Messi’s confrontation with Tapia became a major talking point, Inter Miami’s problems continued after the break. Columbus returned for the second half and extended their lead in the 52nd minute through Taha Habroune.

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Just six minutes later, Tapia scored his second goal of the night to make it 3-0. His brace made things even worse for Miami. Despite having several star players in their attack, the team failed to score a single goal.

Columbus secured a 3-0 win in the opening game of the best-of-three playoff series.

The defeat has now left Miami in a difficult position. They must win Game 2 on Nov. 27 in Columbus to keep their hopes of defending the MLS Cup alive. Another defeat would end their title defence.

But Messi’s incident also raises a bigger question. And that is, what responsibility do football’s biggest stars have when millions of young players around the world look up to them?