Lionel Messi Receives Outpouring of Love Over Last Message Before FIFA World Cup Finals

The hours leading up to the FIFA World Cup finals are usually filled with bold predictions and hot takes, but Lionel Messi is sending a different message. Before Argentina’s showdown with Spain, the captain is looking back instead of to the future. He chose to reflect on the road that brought him and his team another chance to reach the top.

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“The best part of all these years wasn’t just the titles, but the entire journey,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “Sharing the day-to-day with this group, competing together, picking ourselves up during tough times, and enjoying every step of the way. Thank you to each of my teammates, the coaching staff, and everyone who works every day to ensure this national team remains a family.”

Sure, he is focused on winning the World Cup trophy, but he used the time right before the match to thank everyone who has shared the experience of the national team. The post’s timing is particularly significant, as it comes before Argentina attempts to repeat its victory as World Cup champions. They are the first team to do so since Brazil in 1962. But it doesn’t end there.

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Speculation surrounding the 39-year-old Messi’s international future has only added to the significance of every statement. It is another layer of excitement.

The player concluded the statement by acknowledging everyone’s effort and contribution. He believes their achievement is already solidified in the history books.

“No matter what happens tomorrow, this group has already written a story we will never forget—one that no one can erase,” he concluded. “LET’S GO ARGENTINA.”

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Lionel Messi’s heartfelt message sparks an emotional response from Argentina fans

Messi’s post didn’t take long to go viral, with supporters flocking to the comments section to celebrate the team’s run and its captain’s legendary journey. Many recognized the history at play in potentially repeating, with one fan writing, “Thank you for everything! Let’s go out and do the double tomorrow. 🏆🏆”

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Another fan chose to wish him and the team luck ahead of the final, with the comment reading, “Good luck king Leo the team the family. 🇦🇷❤️🩵🙌👏👏”

Others focused on the legacy Messi has built with the Argentinian team, including the Golden Ball awards, the World Cup in 2022, and many more achievements. One such comment read, “Thank you for your unique and unrepeatable legacy. LET’S GO.”

The emotional tone of Messi’s post resonated with his fans. It prompted one fan to write, “I’m sensitive captain, you’re gonna make me cry. Thank you thank you thank you. 🥹🇦🇷”

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Finally, one fan kept it simple, distilling the appreciation felt throughout the comments:

“Thank you for everything.”

Regardless of what happens against Spain, Messi believes they have given it their all this World Cup.