Lionel Messi Snub Backlash Makes Argentina Captain Explain Her Stance Over National Player’s Actions

In Argentina, Lionel Messi has no less than a divine status, and even the slightest snub or word against him could trigger a nationwide outrage. Following ‘Las Leonas’ (Argentina Women’s Hockey Team) World Cup win in Amsterdam, player Victoria “Vicky” Granatto faced firsthand fury from fans after dismissing Messi.

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When Las Leonas won the World Cup (their third after 2002 and 2010), the Argentine soccer legend sent his greetings and a congratulatory message to the team. However, later in an interview, Vicky said her teammates were more excited for Messi’s message than the World Cup victory.

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“It’s all well and good regarding the football team, but it seemed like everyone wanted a shout-out from Messi. Girls, it’s Messi—I mean, it’s no big deal,” Vicky stated. “Our history is much greater.”

Her statement immediately sparked outrage among fans and netizens, with intense backlash against her and the hockey national team. This eventually forced Vicky to make her Instagram private as brutal messages overflowed her dm and comment section. Meanwhile, Las Leonas captain and Vicky’s sister, María José “Majo” Granatto, had to step in to save the team’s reputation.

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Following the heavy repercussions, Majo broke her silence and disregarded her sibling’s comment against the nation’s hero. In a recent Instagram story, Majo made her feelings clear regarding Messi and his contribution to her career.

“As a person, an Argentine, and an athlete, I deeply admire you, and I always have,” wrote Majo. She also added that the footballer “was, is, and will remain an example” for her and the entire team. “There is no one like you. I know what you mean to the country and the entire world. I never said, nor would I ever say, otherwise. Always Messi. Thank you for everything,” she concluded her message.

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Her message has distanced the team from her sister’s statements and the team’s collective sentiment, ensuring the squad isn’t affected by the hate comments. However, a few also argued that Vicky’s comment did not mean any harm or hate toward Messi. Her intent was clearly to direct focus toward field hockey icons like Luciana Aymar, Mercedes Margalot, and Cecilia Rognoni. These legends helped build a legacy for the game in the country and contributed to the team’s win. Although her argument was to elevate hockey pioneers, soccer fans and others misunderstood her intentions.

However, this is not the first time other athletes in Argentina have faced backlash like this. The Vicky controversy mirrors past instances where fans have ripped players apart for misunderstood statements viewed as anti-Messi.

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During the FIFA Women’s World Cup, Argentinian forward Yamila Rodríguez was the subject of one such backlash. During the mega event, supporters noticed her leg tattoo of Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi’s longtime soccer rival. The internet soon blew up with hate comments against Rodríguez. In fact, some critics even called her “anti-Messi” and questioned her loyalty to the nation.

This eventually forced the soccer star to make an emotional public apology and explain her stance. She pleaded that admiring an international counterpart does not mean she hates Messi or disregards his contribution to soccer and the country.

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Messi captained the Argentine soccer team to three of the last four FIFA World Cup finals. In July 2026, Argentina lost to Spain in the WC final, and Messi announced his retirement from the national team a few weeks ago.

Emotions were already high after the Argentine’s exit from international football, especially after the heroic World Cup campaign he had at thirty-nine years of age. So, Granatto’s comments, misunderstood as they are, could not have come at a worse time either.