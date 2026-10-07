Lionel Messi’s Son Sheds Tears as Legend Bids Farewell From Argentina National Team

Lionel Messi struggled to hold back his tears as Argentina said goodbye to its legendary No. 10. His 21-year career for the national team officially came to a close a few hours ago. But as the cameras captured the emotional farewell, it was his 13-year-old son Thiago who left fans reaching for their tissues.

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The teenager was visibly emotional as he embraced his father on the pitch at Buenos Aires’ Estadio Monumental, where Messi brought his international career to a close in front of thousands of adoring supporters. The touching moment, shared by TyC Sports, offered a glimpse of the family emotions behind an evening that belonged to one of football’s greatest-ever players.

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For Messi, the occasion was about much more than another match. The 39-year-old was preparing to say goodbye to the jersey that had defined some of the most important moments of his life. And his family was there to witness it.

The emotion had been building long before the final whistle. Messi had already struggled to contain his feelings while travelling to the stadium, with the sight of thousands of fans waiting to celebrate him making the occasion increasingly difficult to process.

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His three sons – Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro – accompanied him onto the pitch while his wife, Antonela, and mother, Celia, watched from the stands.

For Thiago, however, watching his father take those final steps in Argentina colors was clearly overwhelming. The teenager hugged Messi as tears filled his eyes, while the soccer legend offered comfort to his son.

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The moment struck a chord with fans because it showed a different side of a player who has spent decades performing under the world’s spotlight. Supporters have watched Messi lift trophies, break records, and carry Argentina through moments of heartbreak and triumph. This time, they saw him through the eyes of his child.

The farewell carried deeper weight following his father Jorge’s recent death -Jorge had played a significant role in his career. Messi acknowledged that his father was on his mind during the occasion, making an already difficult goodbye even more personal.

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Yet there was still one final performance to deliver. The Estadio Monumental had prepared a fitting tribute for its hero. A giant Argentina jersey bearing the words “Gracias 10” welcomed the team, while the crowd made its affection impossible to miss. The match even paused in the 10th minute, allowing supporters and players from both teams to applaud Messi.

The football itself became secondary to the occasion, but Messi ensured the night had its share of magic. Argentina opened the scoring through Nicolás Otamendi, who headed home a Messi corner shortly after halftime. The captain then helped create another goal, setting up Nico Paz to double the advantage.

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With the crowd desperate for one final goal from their idol, Messi delivered in the 71st minute. He stepped up to take a penalty and sent the ball into the net, giving the stadium the moment it had been waiting for.

The goal brought Messi’s tally to 126. Argentina won 3-0 over Benin, but the result mattered far less than the farewell itself.

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After the final whistle, Messi addressed the supporters who had followed him through years of disappointment and glory. He admitted that leaving the national team was one of the saddest moments of his career and confessed that he did not want to leave the pitch.

The emotion was shared by his teammates and coach Lionel Scaloni, who reflected on the extraordinary presence Messi had brought to the squad. For Argentina, the night marked the end of a remarkable international journey that included the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Copa América triumphs in 2021 and 2024. Messi had finally delivered the major honors his country had long hoped for, transforming years of heartbreak into a legacy that few players could match.

But beyond the records and silverware, the embrace with Thiago offered a reminder of what the occasion meant away from the football pitch.

As Messi waved to the crowd and shared the final moments with his family, the farewell became something more intimate than a sporting celebration. His son’s tears reflected the emotions of a generation that had grown up watching Messi represent Argentina, often seeing him as a hero before fully understanding the weight he carried.

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The world may remember the goals, trophies, and unforgettable nights. For Thiago, though, this was also the moment he watched his father say goodbye to a part of his life that had shaped him for more than two decades.

And as the cameras captured their embrace, it was clear that even for a legend like Messi, some of the most powerful moments in football have nothing to do with the scoreline.