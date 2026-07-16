London Police Protect Argentina Fan Amid Tensions Rising Due to FIFA World Cup Semi Final

Argentina saw yet another dramatic comeback in its comeback win against England in the World Cup semifinals, but it sparked emotional scenes on both sides of the Atlantic. While Buenos Aires was filled with celebration, tensions surfaced in London, causing the police to get involved to protect an Argentinian fan.

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In a video shared on X, officers are seen escorting the supporter, who was wearing a Lionel Messi Argentina jersey, into a Metropolitan Police van as a large crowd gathered nearby, booed and jeered while filming the incident. At least one object also appeared to be thrown in his direction.

The footage was captured by Farid Ahmed, who explained what happened to Storyful.

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“People around him were shouting, and the situation became tense,” he said. “I felt concerned and uneasy because the supporter was surrounded by such a large crowd, and the situation appeared capable of escalating. I was relieved when the police intervened and removed him safely from the area.”

The Metropolitan Police later confirmed officers stepped in after noticing the supporter being surrounded by England fans as crowds dispersed from Piccadilly Circus.

“They intervened before any harm could come to him, formed a bubble around him and escorted him to the safety of a nearby police van,” a Met spokesperson said.

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Police added there was no suggestion the Argentina fan had done anything wrong, and the force routinely separates rival supporters after high-profile matches as a precaution.

The tension came after Argentina’s 2-1 win over England, a match that had already been identified by U.S. law enforcement as one of the highest-risk fixtures of the tournament because of the historic rivalry between the two nations. England looked set for victory after Anthony Gordon broke the deadlock early in the second half, only for Enzo Fernandez to equalize in the 85th minute before Lautaro Martinez completed Argentina’s comeback deep into stoppage time.

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The two sides have had many controversial meetings in the World Cup, including the Hand of God goal by Diego Maradona in 1986 and David Beckham’s red card during the 1998 Round of 16 meeting. The tension was further heightened when Argentinian Vice President Victoria Villarruel posted an emotionally charged message referencing the 1982 Falklands War (known in Argentina as the Malvinas War).

“Tomorrow we play against the usurping pirates,” her post read. “This isn’t just another match. I’m not going to be politically correct or cold-hearted; against the English, it’s always something more. It’s the Malvinas, it’s Diego, it’s Leo’s last one, and it’s putting the brakes on the invaders. Go Argentina! Because until our last breath, we’re going to claim what’s ours!”

There have been attempts to calm tensions from both sides. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni called for professionalism before the match, urging people not to let history overshadow football. England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford expressed a similar sentiment.

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“It is just a game of football and two passionate sets of fans going there to watch a top-level game,” he said. “That’s what football does. It brings fans together, it brings the nations together, two proud nations. That’s the key word. We’re both proud nations. The football will do its talking.”

The disorder in central London also led to several arrests. Metropolitan Police confirmed seven people were arrested in connection with separate incidents, including allegations of affray, racially aggravated assault, assaulting an emergency worker and dangerous driving.

As Argentina move on to face Spain in the World Cup final, the scenes in London served as another reminder that one of football’s fiercest international rivalries can still provoke emotions far beyond the pitch, even as players and coaches on both sides called for the focus to remain on the game.