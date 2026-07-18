“Lose Your Temper”: Spanish Footballer Criticizes Lionel Messi and Team Before FIFA World Cup Final

Argentina has reached the FIFA World Cup final in a run filled with memorable moments and no shortage of controversy. While Lionel Messi and co have earned a lot of praise for their continued resilience, critics and fans have questioned the physicality with which the team plays, and now, one of their final opponents has echoed the sentiment.

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During an interview with Marca, Aymeric Laporte stopped short of accusing Argentina of dirty play, but made clear he believes the referees have allowed instances of rough play to go unpunished, calling it a troubling pattern before the biggest game of the tournament.

“In recent matches we’ve seen things that really surprised us—things that were allowed to slide, especially with Argentina,” he said. “They’re a team that likes to leave a bit of a mark on opponents, and I don’t think that should be tolerated in football—especially in major tournaments—because it can unsettle you or make you lose your temper. I believe it’s the referee’s job to control that sort of thing and ensure they don’t let the players walk all over them.”

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He continued: “Ultimately, if one or two players get away with it, the match can quickly spiral out of control,” he added. “From the start of the tournament, we’ve been—well, I wouldn’t say “normal,” exactly, but we aren’t the type of players who go out to attack opponents or commit reckless fouls; I think we’re a pretty clean team in that regard.”

Argentina has been one of the more physical sides at this tournament, averaging 12.6 fouls per game, the highest rate among the semifinalists, ahead of Spain (11.4), England (10.4) and France (10.0). Whether that translates to the “getting away with it” Laporte describes is a matter of officiating judgment rather than raw numbers, but the gap between Argentina and the rest of the final four is real.

Laporte further warned the final could turn chaotic if Slovenian official Slavko Vincic doesn’t stay on top of how Argentina plays. And part of what seems to be driving this whole debate is a gap in how the sport gets officiated depending on where you are. Critics believe that referees under CONMEBOL tend to allow a more physical, combative style slide compared to their European counterparts, and Laporte’s take is that Argentina has leaned into that gap. Laporte then told his own teammates to keep their composure as well, heading into what he expects to be a physical final.

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With Messi chasing a second World Cup title and Spain looking to win it for the first time since 2010, Laporte’s comments have added another layer of tension heading into Sunday.