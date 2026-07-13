Man Behind Folarin Balogun’s Red Card Reverse Keeps Silence as National Debate Grows

FIFA revoking Folarin Balogun’s red card before the USA’s round of 16 game against Belgium was arguably the most controversial moment of this World Cup. Rival coaches and managers, as well as fans, were left stunned by the decision. It has now been reported that the chair of FIFA’s disciplinary committee, Mohammad al Kamali, overturned Balogun’s red card. And just at the crucial time, BBC sports editor Dan Roan asked him the questions everyone wants answers to, but only for him to smile and walk away.

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“Trying to get some answers from the chair of the FIFA disciplinary Cttee Mohammad Alkamali, about the decision-making process which led to US striker Folarin Balogun avoiding a ban after being sent off, following an intervention from US President Donald Trump,” Roan shared via X.

Since the report of Trump requesting the FIFA chief, Gianni Infantino, to reverse Balogun’s red card surfaced, the FIFA chief was at the receiving end. However, a new report states that the FIFA disciplinary committee consists of 18 members; Al Kamali took the decision single-handedly. This contradicts the basic objective of FIFA’s disciplinary committee.

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“FIFA’s judicial bodies are independent,” Infantino was confident about FIFA’s neutrality. “They operate autonomously… Their independence is essential to the credibility and integrity of football, and this must always be respected.”

FIFA also released an 871-word statement following the Balogun decision. They stressed it was made after “considering all of the specific circumstances surrounding the incident and evidence available.” However, they didn’t detail what had been taken into account.

The reality was different, though.

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According to Centregoals, “FIFA’s decision to lift Folarin Balogun’s automatic ban was taken by 𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐎𝐍 — committee chairman Mohammad Al Kamali of the UAE. None of the other 17 members were consulted.”

BBC got hold of Al Kamali in front of Miami Stadium, accompanied by his security guards. But when he asked questions like: “Can we ask about the Balogun suspension and whether or not you were asked by the FIFA president to suspend the ban?,” or “Can you make any comment about the way it’s been portrayed or reported on?” Al Kamali chose to stay quiet.

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Belgium and a few other European countries are preparing to take the legal route against FIFA regarding Folarin Balogun’s decision. Their disciplinary committee chairman staying mum on these questions hints at a lot. For now, everyone is awaiting the answers on the controversy that might never come.