Manchester’s Olympic dream has not disappeared. But suddenly, Manchester City’s legal storm is standing in its way.

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The North of England is being assessed for a potential multi-city Olympic and Paralympic bid in the 2040s, with Manchester expected to be a major part of the plan. Yet the timing is awkward. City has been found guilty of serious Premier League financial breaches, and Olympic insiders have reportedly warned that the verdict could tarnish Manchester’s hopes.

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The independent commission found City guilty of almost all the charges brought against it, with the Premier League alleging that more than £900 million ($1.20 billion) was concealed through sham commercial arrangements. City denies wrongdoing and has appealed, meaning the case is far from finished.

That distinction matters. The Olympic decision is not expected until around 2032 or 2033, giving Manchester plenty of time for the football case to reach its conclusion. But the reputational damage could linger far beyond the courtroom.

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The UK government only began assessing the feasibility of a North of England Games earlier this year, with Manchester described as a major asset to a possible multi-city bid. The proposal is designed to spread events across the region rather than place the entire Olympics in one city.



The football controversy has already prompted strong reactions. Canada coach Jesse Marsch has called for severe punishment, even suggesting City should be relegated if the findings stand.

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Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp, meanwhile, has taken a more cautious position, saying he would wait for the process to play out rather than speculate about titles being removed.



That divide captures the uncertainty surrounding City right now. The verdict has arrived, but the final consequences have not.

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What did Manchester City’s former coach Pep Guardiola say on this issue?

As the debate around City intensified, one of the club’s most influential figures chose loyalty over distance. Former manager Pep Guardiola posted a message to supporters after the verdict, making it clear that his connection with the club had not weakened despite leaving the dugout.

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“I want every single Man City fan to know I am here; more than ever. I am, always have been, always will be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran (Soriano, CEO), the players, staff, Enzo (Maresca, manager) and you, our unique supporters. Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all,” Guardiola wrote on X.



Guardiola spent a decade at City and won six Premier League titles and the Champions League among 20 trophies. His tenure also overlapped with much of the period examined by the Premier League investigation. Still, the financial case is a matter for the club and an independent process, not an allegation against Guardiola personally.

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City’s appeal is now the next major step. Reuters reported that an independent three-member board will review it, while possible sanctions range from fines and points deductions to title removals or relegation. No punishment has yet been imposed.



That uncertainty leaves Manchester’s Olympic ambitions in an unusual position. The proposed Games would not be decided for years, but the city’s sporting identity is already being discussed alongside a club facing one of the biggest regulatory cases in English football history.

The fallout is also reaching beyond football. The UAE has invested heavily in the UK, and reports say it has threatened to reconsider future investment following the verdict. Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has meanwhile described City’s owners as a major partner in the city’s transformation, while Downing Street stressed that the independent process must be allowed to run its course.

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The contrast is difficult to ignore. Manchester wants to present itself to the world as a city capable of staging a huge international sporting event. At the same time, one of its most recognizable sporting institutions is dealing with a verdict that has raised questions about financial integrity.



There is still a long road before the 2040 host is chosen. Los Angeles will stage the 2028 Olympics, Brisbane will follow in 2032, while the 2036 selection is yet to be settled. Only after that process will the 2040 race properly take shape.

For now, Manchester’s Olympic dream remains alive. But City’s legal battle has added a complication nobody involved in the bid would have wanted.



And with seven years or more still to go before the final decision, Manchester has something that football rarely gets: time to change the ending.