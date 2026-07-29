Mauricio Pochettino’s Future Takes New Turn as Alleged Timeline for USMNT Decision Emerges

Finally, the US Soccer fans have some good news to talk about. Days after crashing out of the World Cup, there were rumors that US Soccer was going to run it back with manager Mauricio Pochettino. And it looks like the rumor is very close to becoming a reality.

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“USMNT discussions to keep Mauricio Pochettino on are going well and could be announced soon,” reported USMNT Only on X, quoting sports commentator Andres Cantor. And looking at how his tenure has gone, this is the best news for US soccer fans.

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The biggest question surrounding the USMNT since crashing out of the World Cup is finally about to receive an answer. Broadcaster Andres Cantor reported that Mauricio Pochettino’s contract renewal talks are progressing well with U.S. Soccer.

He said, “Through reliable sources, I understand that Mauricio Pochettino’s renewal negotiations are going well and that the intention is to be able to announce it soon, in order for him and his staff to start working on the Sep/Oct FIFA match dates.”

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Here’s the thing: Many fans wanted him out after USA lost 4-1 to Belgium. In that game, the USMNT were completely outplayed and didn’t even create a single memorable instance. A lot of fans were unhappy with Mauricio Pochettino and didn’t want him back with US Soccer.

And one of the people who was angry was former soccer player Alexi Lalas. Lalas went off on Pochettino and said that the Argentine “had one job” to do and failed to deliver when it mattered. But after the tempers cooled off, Lalas actually backed up the manager. Lalas now thinks that US Soccer should not rush Pochettino into signing a deal.

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He said, “No rush. If USSF truly thinks Pochettino is the right coach moving forward, then you give him time.”

After all, the USMNT under Pochettino has been more than decent. Mauricio Pochettino is the first manager to win 3 games with the USMNT at the World Cups. His overall record stands at 17 wins, 2 draws, and 12 defeats across 31 matches with the USMNT.

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Soccer player Tyler Adams also praised the impact of Pochettino’s leadership, saying his influence has gone well beyond the tactics and soccer. That wider picture explains why U.S. Soccer has still not lost faith even after a disappointing World Cup finish.

Those achievements help explain why both sides are now closing in on a new agreement together. U.S. Soccer believes that re-signing Pochettino offers the best chances of seeing their project become a success.

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The players continue supporting Mauricio Pochettino, while senior officials remain convinced by his long-term vision.