Imagine returning home after a long vacation and finding your entire family waiting for you at the airport. Now imagine learning that they have gathered to share one of the biggest moments of your career. That is exactly what happened to former USWNT star Megan Rapinoe at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. She had just returned from Tokyo when her family surprised her with the news that she had been selected for the National Soccer Hall of Fame Class of 2027.

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Rapinoe recently shared this emotional moment during her appearance on CBS Mornings.

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Rapinoe said on CBS Mornings, “I was on vacation in Tokyo, actually. I actually landed, came out of customs, and I saw my mom first, and I was like, ‘What is she doing here?’ Like, I can’t even think of a reason why she’d be there.”

As Rapinoe walked further into the airport, she saw several other members of her family and people from her football journey.

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“Then my dad was there, my twin sister, her two boys, you know, a bunch of people from Seattle Reign and family. At the airport. I was like, oh, and then, you know, I’m crying, and I’m excited, and it was really, really sweet to have them deliver the news,” she continued.

They had all gathered to tell her that she was officially going into the National Soccer Hall of Fame. According to the Hall of Fame’s account of the surprise, some Seattle Reign Academy players also joined the celebration. They wore bright pink wigs inspired by Rapinoe’s famous hairstyle.

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Her sister had the special job of delivering the news. What started as a confusing airport reunion quickly became an emotional moment that Rapinoe will always remember.

Rapinoe’s Hall of Fame selection comes after a career full of trophies, individual awards, and special moments for American soccer. She earned this recognition in her first year of eligibility after retiring from professional football in 2023.

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The former forward played 203 matches for the USWNT between 2006 and 2023. She scored 63 goals and provided 73 assists during that period. She also played an important role in the team’s back-to-back FIFA Women’s World Cup victories in 2015 and 2019.

However, her 2019 World Cup performance stands out as one of the biggest moments of her career. Megan Rapinoe scored six goals and provided three assists during the tournament in France. Her performances helped the United States win the trophy. She also won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player and the Golden Boot as its top scorer.

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In 2019, Rapinoe also won the Ballon d’Or Féminin and The Best FIFA Women’s Player award. Her achievements included Olympic gold in 2012, Olympic bronze in 2020, and three NWSL Shields with Seattle Reign. She also earned a place in the 2018 NWSL Best XI and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2022.

But Rapinoe’s impact goes beyond football. She also became one of the leading voices in the fight for equal pay in women’s soccer. She helped lead the USWNT’s successful equal-pay campaign and regularly spoke up for LGBTQ+ rights and equality.

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Former USWNT head coach Jill Ellis also spoke about Rapinoe’s ability to perform under pressure. Speaking to The New York Times, Ellis said, “The bigger the spotlight, the more she shines.”

She added, “I think spotlights can burn people, but for Megan, it just highlights who she is.”

Former US President Joe Biden, while presenting her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2022, said, “Beyond the World Cup titles and the Olympic medals, Megan is a champion for essential American truth that everyone is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect.”

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Joe Biden also recognized Rapinoe’s impact beyond the football field. Fans around the world will always remember her contributions to US soccer and everything she did for the sport.

David Beckham and Julie Ertz Join Rapinoe in the 2027 Hall of Fame Class

Megan Rapinoe will not be the only famous name entering the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2027. The organization announced six inductees for its Class of 2027 on Nov. 12.

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The 2027 class features six names: Rapinoe, former England captain David Beckham, two-time World Cup winner Julie Ertz, former USMNT striker Jozy Altidore, Brazilian indoor soccer star Tatu, and former US national team coach Lothar Osiander.

Rapinoe, Ertz, and Altidore earned their places through the Player Ballot in their first year of eligibility. Beckham and Tatu entered through the Veteran Ballot, while Osiander received his place through the Builder Ballot.

The six inductees will officially receive their honors at a private ceremony on April 16, 2027. The event will take place at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

Although the Hall of Fame news has brought Megan Rapinoe back into the spotlight, she is no longer an active professional footballer.

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However, she continues to stay connected to the sport through media appearances and her podcast, “Why Are You Like This?”

During the same CBS Mornings interview, she also spoke about the upcoming 2026 NWSL Championship between Washington Spirit and Kansas City Current. The match is scheduled for Nov. 21 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

The Hall of Fame recognition gives Megan Rapinoe another major achievement to add to an already remarkable career. But the most special part of this moment may not be the official ceremony in Texas.

Instead, it could be the memory of walking out of an airport in Seattle, seeing her family waiting for her, and discovering that they had come together to celebrate everything she had achieved in football.