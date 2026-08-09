Messi’s Father Passes Away at 68: Soccer Star Returns Home as Miami, Players Pay Tribute & More

At four, Lionel Messi was small for his age and was later diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency that demanded costly treatment,but to his father, Jorge, he had soccer. He pushed forward, steering his son to the dusty pitches of Club Grandoli in Rosario and, years later, saw him take his place at the top of the sport.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I remember that my dad would get up every day at four in the morning, come back at four or five in the afternoon, and when he arrived he would quickly drink some mate and we would go to train, and that was almost the whole week,” Lionel once said to the Argentine national team captain and Zinedine Zidane. Behind every trophy stood the man who chose the shadows so his son could shine. Now, the football world is left shocked with heartbreaking news,

ADVERTISEMENT

The soccer star’s father, Jorge Messi, had passed away at 68, prompting Lionel to return to Rosario to pay his final respects.

Reports state that he passed away at 2 a.m. on August 8 at Sanatorio Centro in Rosario, the city where Lionel was born and raised. Although the family did not disclose details about his illness, reports confirmed that he had been receiving treatment there for a prolonged health condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday night, Inter Miami was set to face Monterrey in the Leagues Cup. After Wednesday night’s victory over Atlético de San Luis, the matchup promised another chance for soccer fans to watch Lionel Messi in his dream form, both scoring and creating goals.

Messi had already reached milestones in both departments against San Luis, so expectations were only rising for another big performance. But Saturday brought unexpected news that would change everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jorge was not only his father, but also his longtime representative, having guided his son’s career since Lionel was 14.

That made the loss much bigger than a family tragedy in Rosario or a difficult moment for Inter Miami. Jorge was the man who introduced Lionel to Argentina’s soccer world when he was a child. He was also the father who took his 13-year-old son across the Atlantic to join Barcelona in 2000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rest, as they say, is history.

Not to mention, Jorge made that journey without a financial safety net.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the family’s early years, he worked as a supervisor at a steel manufacturing plant, while Lionel’s mother, Celia, worked at a small shop that specialized in magnetic coils. Money was tight, but the bond between father and son never wavered.

Messi once opened up about those days during a 2019 interview with TyC Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My dad used to wake up at 4 in the morning and come home at 9 at night just to have dinner, practically every day. So we rarely saw each other, and whenever we did, he truly cherished his time with me,” Messi said. “He never yelled at me or gave me a hard time. I enjoyed being with him so much because I missed him, and I couldn’t wait for him to get home so I could hug him and be around him, because the truth is he spent all his time working.”

While Messi was cherishing every moment he could get with his father, Jorge was seeing something that others couldn’t.

Imago Inter Miami CF v SE Palmeiras: Group A – FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Lionel Messi right winger of Inter Miami and Argentina lies injured on the pitch during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group A match between Internacional CF Miami and SE Palmeiras at Hard Rock Stadium on June 23, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Miami Gardens Florida United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJosexBretonx originalFilename:bretonhernandez-intermia250623_np8Pe.jpg

He recognized Lionel’s talent before almost anyone else. While some saw a small, physically fragile kid dealing with growth problems, Jorge saw a player with extraordinary potential. That’s why he didn’t hesitate to make the life-changing move to Barcelona with his son.

ADVERTISEMENT

The goal was simple: give Lionel every chance to become the player he was capable of becoming.

And throughout that difficult journey, Jorge never let his son feel like he was facing it alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling those years, Lionel told Radio Del Plata in 2007, “My old man was always by my side. We went through a lot of ugly things together.” “Sometimes, I would shut myself in my room to cry alone, or he’d do the same, without me seeing him. We’d pretend we were both OK, but we weren’t. My old man asked me, ‘What do you want to do? Do you want to keep going or should we go back home?’ I wanted to keep going, and he stayed with me,” the emotional voice murmured.

And 12 years ago, when cameras and mics caught the Messi family at the airport after the FIFA World Cup, Jorge Messi showed the form of an emotional father.

He clearly said, “I am proud of my son.”

Remember, Argentina lost that FIFA World Cup final to Germany in extra time. Now, those moments have become memories, ones Lionel Messi will likely carry with him for the rest of his life. And Jorge’s health had been a source of concern for the family in recent weeks. Lionel remained closely involved even while competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to reports, Messi’s tears after scoring his first goal against Algeria during the tournament were an early indication that his father was going through a difficult period. At one point during the World Cup, Lionel even considered leaving the tournament to be with him.

Jorge spent time in the hospital and at his home in Rosario, with Celia by his side. Their children, Rodrigo, Matías, and María Sol, also traveled back and forth to support him. Lionel stayed in regular contact with his family and was kept updated on his father’s condition, which at times appeared to improve even as the overall situation remained serious.

Then came the news no son wants to hear.

After Jorge’s death, Lionel took the first available flight and arrived in Rosario on Saturday night to be with his family and pay his final respects. Meanwhile, teammates, fans, and the soccer world joined Messi in mourning Jorge.

Inter Miami pays condolences after Lionel Messi’s loss

Inter Miami took a moment to honor Jorge Messi’s life before Saturday night’s game against Monterrey.

The club also shared a message of support for its captain on social media, writing, “Our hearts are with our captain, Leo, and the entire Messi family.”

However, something even more touching was waiting on the field.

Miami midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, who captained the team Saturday night, honored his club and international teammate after opening the scoring in the 32nd minute. As soon as he found the net, De Paul took off his shirt to reveal a Messi No. 10 jersey underneath.

The tribute said plenty without a single word.

Messi’s longtime friend and teammate Luis Suárez also sent a heartfelt message before kickoff.

“Friend, I hug you and your family strongly,” the former Uruguayan soccer star posted on Instagram. “Your dad, from above, will continue to watch you with pride like he did always. All my love in these difficult moments to the Messi Family. Rest in peace, Jorge.”

But the messages of support didn’t stop there. Even Messi’s opponents showed that Saturday night’s game was about more than soccer.

Monterrey eventually defeated Inter Miami 2-1, but the Mexican club didn’t overlook the difficult circumstances surrounding Messi and his family.

Speaking at his post-game press conference, Monterrey coach Matías Almeyda began by offering his condolences.

“I would like to start by offering my condolences to Messi’s family for this loss, for the immense pain they must be feeling, and on behalf of my family and myself, I would like to extend my condolences,” Almeyda said.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages Deception de MESSI Lionel ARG FOOTBALL : Argentine vs Arabie Saoudite – Groupe C – coupe du Monde Qatar – 22/11/2022 JBAutissier/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL

Messi’s former club, FC Barcelona, also released a heartfelt message following Jorge’s death.

“FC Barcelona thanks Jorge Messi for his commitment to our Club, for entrusting us with the beginnings and the most glorious years of his son Leo’s football career. May he rest in peace.”

For longtime soccer fans, those words were bound to bring back memories of the early 2000s, when a young Lionel Messi was just beginning his journey at Barcelona.

And the tributes weren’t limited to the soccer world.

Turki Al-Sheikh, co-founder of Zuffa Boxing, also offered his condolences to Messi and his family. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “I am so sorry, my brother Lionel, for the loss of your father. Sending you my deepest condolences and wishing you and your family the strength to get through this difficult time.”

The result on the field may have belonged to Monterrey, but Saturday night was ultimately about something much bigger than a Leagues Cup scoreline.

The soccer world will remember Jorge Messi not only as Lionel’s father and longtime representative, but also as the man who believed in a young boy’s extraordinary talent and helped introduce that talent to the world.