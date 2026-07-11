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Mexican Legend Highly Likely to Replace South Korea’s Head Coach Position After Disastrous FIFA World Cup

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Sourav Kumar Ghatak

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Jul 11, 2026 | 12:53 AM EDT

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Mexican Legend Highly Likely to Replace South Korea’s Head Coach Position After Disastrous FIFA World Cup

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Sourav Kumar Ghatak

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Jul 11, 2026 | 12:53 AM EDT

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South Korea’s early exit from the World Cup has forced their coach, Hong Myung-bo, to resign from his post. However, a new coach is yet to be finalized, and South Korean soccer is still in turmoil. Recent reports state that former Mexico national team coach Javier Aguirre is being considered for the top role. Aguirre was recently replaced by Mexico after their round of 16 elimination against England. South Korea may be looking at ending their knockout stage jinx with Aguirre.

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“JUST IN: Javier Aguirre is a strong candidate to become South Korea’s new HEAD COACH,” All Futbol MX shared via X.

Under Myung-bo, South Korea recorded a 1-2 record in the group stage. Despite an opening 2-1 comeback victory over Czechia, they suffered consecutive 1-0 defeats to Mexico and South Africa. Despite boasting a squad of 19 overseas-based players featuring stars like Son Heung-min, Lee Kang-in, and Kim Min-jae, the team managed only a single goal after their opening match.

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The shocking 1-0 loss to South Africa, a game in which captain Son Heung-min was controversially benched, sparked heavy criticism from fans and media. Result? Myung-bo was axed.

In contrast, Mexico showcased its grittier side in the 2026 World Cup. Aguirre took over as Mexico’s coach after the side faced a group-stage elimination from the 2022 World Cup. But after Mexico’s elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the tournament co-hosts suffered a 3-2 defeat against England in the Round of 16, the 67-year-old Aguirre stepped down from his role.

South Korea, also hoping to rebound from its group stage exit, is thus betting big on Aguirre. There are more names in contention, and nothing is final yet.

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“Korea is preparing a new project aimed at the 2030 World Cup. Aguirre has emerged as one of the most attractive candidates,” TV Azteca reported. “There are reports that the Korea Football Association plans to contact Aguirre’s side within days to confirm his interest in the Korea national team coaching position.”

Saudi Arabia is also in the race for Aguirre.

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“Perhaps they took note of my performance in Mexico,” Aguirre said about a Saudi club. “But right now, I want to travel with my wife and take my granddaughters along. I’ll think about my next move after that. There’s no need to rush.”

Asian region would still not be a new turf for Aguirre, as he previously coached Japan in 2014. Let’s now see if Aguirre can repeat the same with South Korea as he did with Mexico.

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Sourav Kumar Ghatak

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Sourav Kumar Ghatak is an MLB writer at EssentiallySports, reporting from the MLB desk with a focus on delivering engaging daily baseball content. Known for his versatility, Sourav covers a wide range of baseball topics, blending strategic analysis with compelling storytelling. He is recognized for his sharp instinct in capturing the essence of key moments, including recent work on stars like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani. Sourav holds a postgraduate in Marketing. Prior to joining EssentiallySports, he worked as a professional freelancer and project manager team lead, gaining extensive experience in leadership and content development. He continues to grow as a key voice in baseball journalism, combining his passion for the sport with his marketing expertise to create impactful content.

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Srashti Sharma

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