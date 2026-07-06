Mexican Legend Left in Tears as Host Nation Script Unwanted History After FIFA World Cup Exit

A heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to England didn’t just end Mexico’s World Cup campaign, it broke a 56-year-old record and drew curtains on the legendary career of goalkeeper Memo Ochoa, who was reduced to tears. Looking to match their best run at the World Cup, Mexico were outsmarted by England despite being a man down.

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The most anticipated round of 16 game finally kicked off after a one-hour delay due to lightning. Jude Bellingham gave England a 2-0 lead with a fantastic brace. Julian Quinones got a goal back in the first half. England skipper Harry Kane scored and gave away a penalty after they were reduced to ten men. But Mexico failed to make its numerical advantage count as they slumped to a 3-2 defeat.

It was their first-ever defeat at Azteca Stadium in a World Cup game. The stadium has been a fortress for Mexico, which won eight games and drew two games in three World Cups. Having played their first World Cup game in the stadium in 1970, they were unbeaten in six games in the 1970 and 1986 World Cup games hosted at Azteca Stadium. However, a defeat at the hands of England broke that 56-year-old record.

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Even in the 2026 edition, they won all four games at Azteca Stadium without conceding a single goal. Having not lost at the stadium since 2013, they were confident of upsetting England. But the Three Lions outshone them through the star quality of Jude Bellingham, Kane, and the collective defensive brilliance.

The defeat devastated 80,000-plus fans in Azteca Stadium as the players sank to the ground with tears. Francesco Ochoa, Mexico’s iconic goalkeeper, was in tears after the game as he thanked the fans for supporting them. The 40-year-old became the first goalkeeper to be a part of six World Cup squads.

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He even made a 12-minute cameo during their group stage game against Czechia after declaring that this would be his last major tournament. Briefly after the England-Mexico game finished, Ochoa confirmed his retirement. With legendary performances at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, Ochoa has gone down in World Cup folklore as a cult hero.

This could also be the final World Cup for the 35-year-old Mexican forward Raul Jimenez. The star forward scored from the penalty spot to make it 3-2 in the 69th minute. He even tried an outrageous overhead kick as they tried desperately to equalize.

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Despite their best efforts, they couldn’t force extra time and slipped to just their third defeat at Azteca Stadium in 89 years.

The efforts of Mexican fans to disrupt the English team through a series of boos, noise-making attempts, and even spraying the bus have been in vain. England will now meet Norway in the quarterfinals as Mexico looks for a rest ahead of the next World Cup.